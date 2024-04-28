8 Best Nike Metcon 9 training shoes in 2024

The Nike Metcon 9 training shoes have gained prominence in the world of training footwear, emerging as a leading choice. This latest iteration of the highly acclaimed Metcon series 2.0 introduces a new design and better functionality, appealing to athletes across various sports with the diverse options available.

Offering breathability, comfort, and versatility, the Nike Metcon series facilitates seamless workouts. From the foundational model, which serves as an all-around performer, to the recent innovative models featuring adaptive fit systems and water-resistant materials, it caters to a wide range of athlete needs.

Note: This article purely reflects the writer's opinions. We might have missed a few shoes. Please let us know in the comments.

8 Nike Metcon 9 training shoes to lookout for

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has listed some of the best 8 Nike Metcon 9 training shoes:

Nike Metcon 9 Training Shoes

Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2

Nike Metcon 9 EasyOn

Nike Free Metcon 3 Magic Ember Pink

Nike Metcon 9 AMP

Nike Metcon 9 Training Shoes 'White Photon Dust Black'

Nike Free Metcon 5

Nike Metcon 8

Read more: Nike Pegasus 41 running shoes: Features explored

1) Nike Metcon 9 Training Shoes

Nike Metcon 9 (Image via Rogue Fitness)

The Nike Metcon 9 training shoes, known for their quality, offer a timeless design that complements any gym session or casual outfit. The primary material used for fastening is a mesh insert, allowing for exceptional venting for foot freshness and comfort during training sessions.

The wide, flat ground presents a good working space for squats, lunges, and other kinds of exercise that require stability. Priced at $150, these sneakers claim to provide exceptional venting and stability and can be bought from Rogue Fitness’s official website.

2) Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2

Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2 (Image via Nike)

The Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2 features a forefoot Zoom Air unit, functioning as a built-in springboard to provide impulsion for the runner during jumps, sprints, and box jumps.

While its main focus is on giving the athlete a responsive feel, the Zoom Metcon Turbo 2 also offers a secure grip for agility drills, thus preventing the athlete from skidding and slipping during dynamic movements. Available at a reduced price of $95.97, the Nike Metcon Turbo 2 training shoes can be purchased on the brand’s official website.

3) Nike Metcon 9 EasyOn

Nike Metcon 9 EasyOn (Image via Nike)

The Nike Metcon 9 EasyOn addresses users’ demands with its intuitive design, prioritizing convenience. This design incorporates functionality that allows for quick and easy on and off.

Lacing, closing, and undoing—no problem anymore. These tasks can be achieved with a single-hand movement. However, their made-easy characteristic doesn't compromise on function. Available in both men's and women's sizes, for the same price of $89, they can be purchased on the brand’s official website.

4) Nike Free Metcon 3 Magic Ember Pink

Nike Free Metcon 3 Magic Ember Pink (Image via eBay)

The Metcon 9 Free would be a great choice for people who want light Nike shoes with a barefoot feel and enhanced flexibility. The shoe's minimal upper design, paired with a wider toe box, offers ample space for natural movement and toe-splaying space at the widest part of the foot.

This design facilitates a more authentic and intense ground contact experience, empowering exercisers to tackle activities such as jump rope and agility drills. Priced at $79.90, the Nike Free Metcon 3 training shoes can easily be purchased from eBay.

5) Nike Metcon 9 AMP

Nike Metcon 9 AMP (Image via Rogue Fitness)

This award-winning design model features an original adaptive fit system, eliminating the need for laces. The BOA® Fit System dial allows for a wide range of fit adjustments, which can be made quickly and without stopping.

With a simple twist of the dial, users can achieve a customized, secure fit that addresses issues like slipping and bunching. Priced at $98.97, the Nike Metcon 9 AMP features an adaptive fit system and TPU cage and is available for purchase from Rogue Fitness.

6) Nike Metcon 9 Training Shoes 'White Photon Dust Black'

Nike Metcon 9 Training Shoes 'White Photon Dust Black' (Image via eBay)

This limited edition sneaker boasts a shiny upper surface that sparkles in the light. The design prioritizes maximum breathability while ensuring a head-catching appearance.

Featuring a breathable upper to keep feet cool, a supportive midsole with Zoom cushioning for shock absorption, and an outsole with multidirectional traction, this shoe is suitable for different training activities.

Priced at $149, the Nike Metcon 9 training shoes feature a breathable upper and flexible outsole for multiple activities and can be purchased from eBay.

7) Nike Free Metcon 5

Nike Free Metcon 5 (Image via Nike)

For athletes focusing on natural feel and freedom of movement, this shoe can be a perfect companion. This shoe features an upper with a lesser volume and a toe box as well.

It features new technology that provides ample padding to absorb shocks without compromising responsiveness. Available in unisex and women's models priced at $120, the Nike Free Metcon 5 training shoes can be purchased on the brand’s official website.

8) Nike Metcon 8

Nike Metcon 8 (Image via Nike)

The Nike Metcon 8 used to hold the title of the best training shoe on the market. While it may now be overshadowed by the Metcon 9, it could still be a great choice for powerlifters and individuals involved in multi-sport activities.

This shoe with a reliable one-piece molded heel and wide-based platform is exclusively designed for squats, deadlifts, and cleans. Priced at $103, the Nike Metcon 8 training shoes can easily be purchased from the brand’s official website.

The Nike Metcon series offers a variety of training shoes designed to meet the needs of athletes. Whether athletes require stability for weightlifting, support for challenging workouts, or comfort for drill running, the Nike Metcon 9 training shoes provide options to enhance the training experience.