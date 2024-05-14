Race walking shoes are particularly hard to find as footwear brands rarely make shoes for race-walking sports. As a result, a race-walking athlete would utilize walking and running shoes that are lightweight, supportive, high quality, and with sturdy heel counters.

According to experts, Race walking shoes should be designed with low heels, and wide-toe boxes and enhance energy returns.

The list below features walking and running shoes that feature elements needed for race walking.

7 Best race walking shoes of 2024

Nike Motiva

Hoka Transport GTX

Skechers Arch Fit 2.0

Asics GT-1000 12

New Balance Fresh Foam V1

Skechers Go Walk 5 True

Altra Provision 8

#1 Nike Motiva

The Nike Motiva (Image via Nike)

The Nike Motiva reportedly incorporates comfort-groove innovation — uniquely designed sole patterns coupled with oversized rockers for traction and stability, making them ideal for race-walking.

The shoes feature an upper made from a sail-colored synthetic material, paired with laces, in matching sail hue, allowing for an adjustable fit. The shoes' minimalist detailing includes Swoosh logos embossed on the midsoles in an orange hue, alongside the 'Nike' lettering displayed on the counter heel and tongues.

Other details include soft foam padded collars and heel tabs that wrap around the ankle area.

These shoes are priced at $110 on the brand's website.

#2 Hoka Transport GTX

The Hoka Transport GTX (Image via Hoka)

The Hoka Transport GTX is regarded by experts as a good walking shoe because of the Eva midsoles incorporated into the design of the sneakers for cushioning and energy return.

The race walking shoes are dressed in black-colored polyester material and feature a Quick-toggle lace-up closure that ensures fitting. Other details include a moisture control management system and Goretex and Ecostep recycle Evo Tech features in the outsoles.

The Hoka shoes sell for $175 on the Hoka website.

#3 Skechers Arch Fit 2.0

The Skechers Arch Fit 2.0 (Image via Skechers)

The Skechers Arch Fit 2.0 features an arch support system in the insole, that helps in accommodating different shapes of foot arch. The Skechers shoes are enveloped in a two-tone brown color scheme with foam padding on the heel tab for ankle support and comfort.

Highlighting the brownish upper, silvered accents visible on the Skechers logo are embossed on the side and midsole, respectively, while the off-white hue of the sole completes the colorway of the sneakers.

These trainers are priced at $90 on Skechers website.

#4 Asics GT-1000 12

The Asics GT-1000 12 (Image via Asics)

Based on brand information, the Asics GT-1000 12 is designed with a back counter that not only ensures perfect fit but also promotes stability. The Flyte foam technology infused into the midsole supposedly enables shock absorption, while the Ortholite x-30 sockliner offers cushioning even during prolonged wear.

The race walking shoes feature a greyish mesh upper, with contrasting reddish accentuations on the tongue, and a whitish midsole.

The Asics sneakers are sold for $79 on the brand's website.

#5 New Balance Fresh Foam V1

The New Balance Fresh Foam V1 (Image via Amazon)

New Balance describes the Fresh Foam V1 as lightweight due to the Fresh Foam design on the midsole and the ultra heel and Ndurance rubber construction.

The race walking shoes feature uppers made from off-white synthetic fabric, detailed by overlayed stitchings, running from the back to both sides of the shoes. The predominantly white coloring is accented by brown soles and branding on the waist.

The shoes are priced at $81.95 on Amazon.

6. Skechers Go Walk 5 True

The Skechers Go Walk 5 True (Image via Amazon)

The Go Walk 5 reportedly embodies a responsive Ultralight Go midsole and Goga Mat insoles for rebound cushioning. The grey and brown colored sneakers feature touches of white on the soles and brown details on the outsole.

According to Skechers, the kicks also feature a dual-density traction control system that offers stability aided by the Comfort Pillar Technology.

These low-tops are priced at $40 on Amazon.

7. Altra Provision 8

The Altra Provision 8 (Image via Altra)

Based on brand information, the sneakers feature an alter ego technology in their midsole that provides comfort and support to the feet, while the inner flex in the midsole enhances unrestricted movement and flexibility.

These race walking shoes feature mesh material, dressed in Navy blue and light blue hues, with splashes of white, orange, and green hues embossed around the sneakers.

These kicks sell for $140 on the brand website.

