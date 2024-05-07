Hoka running shoes offer runners 3-in-1 technology —a cushioned midsole, an active foot frame, and the MetaRocker. Podiatrists recommend Hoka running shoes because they reportedly provide comfort and shock absorption, making them good choices for runners and frequent walkers.

The brand also describes its running shoes as being made from high-quality and durable materials, offering a blend of comfort, quality, and style.

Check out the best Hoka running shoes for 2024 below.

The article below reflects the opinion of the writer only.

7 Best Hoka running shoes in 2024

Torrent 3

Mach 5

Cielo X1 'Evening Sky/Lettuce'

Bondi 8 'Black White'

Challenger ATR 7 GTX

Speedgoat 5 'Outer Space Bluing'

Clifton 9 'White'

1.Torrent 3

The Torrent 3 (Image via Amazon)

According to the brand description, the Hoka Torrent 3 is a combination of cushioning and agility wrapped in a sleek and lightweight package.

The Hoka running shoes are presented in a wistful mauve cyclamen colorway and are crafted from synthetic and rubber materials. Other details include a breathable mesh and synthetic upper with textile lining, a removable EVA lined insole, lace-type closure, and a rubber outsole that provides grip and traction.

The Hoka running shoes sell from $162.31 to $208.11 on Amazon, depending on size, colorway, and design.

2. Mach 5

The Mach 5 (Image via Amazon)

Hoka describes the Mach 5 as a neutral daily trainer that provides a smooth, plush, and comfortable ride. The pair comes in a blue steel and sunlit ocean colorway and is crafted from rubber and mesh materials.

Other details include breathable mesh uppers, padded collars and tongues, meta-rocker geometry, responsive cushioning, lace-type closures, and rubber tractions. The Hoka running shoes sell for $160.93 to $189 on Amazon, depending on size, colorway, and design.

3. Cielo X1 'Evening Sky/Lettuce'

EThe Cielo X1 'Evening Sky/Lettuce'(Image via Stock X)

The Cielo X1 is reportedly suitable for super fun long runs and workouts while also being a propulsive ride for pure speed. The sports shoes are draped in an evening sky and lettuce colorway, and feature a corduroy look-alike upper, midsole rocker geometry, two Peba foam layers, winged carbon fiber plate, and lace-type closure.

The Hola running shoes sell for $198 on StockX.

4. Bondi 8 'Black White'

The Bondi 8 'Black White'(Image via Stock X)

According to the brand description, the Bondi 8 is suitable for those looking for a soft and balanced ride right from the heel strike to the forefoot transition.

The sneakers are draped in black and white. Crafted from mesh and rubber materials, the running shoes are designed with black mesh uppers with white Hoka branding on the side. Other details include partially gusseted tongues, memory foam collars, heel pull tabs, and Durabrasion rubber outsole.

The Hoka running shoes sell for $128 on StockX.

5. Challenger ATR 7 GTX

The Challenger ATR 7 GTX (Image via Stock X)

Hoka tags the Challenger ATR 7 GTX as suitable for runners who are ready to overcome any terrain, whether flat or mountainous. The shoes are enveloped in black.

Crafted from mesh and features breathable mesh uppers, soft EVA foam for cushioning, GORE-TEX invisible fit technology, stacked height, lace type closure, and rubber outsole with lugs to increase traction on any terrain.

The Hoka running shoes sell for $130 on Stock X.

6. Speedgoat 5 'Outer Space Bluing'

The Speedgoat 5 'Outer Space Bluing'(Image via Stock X)

The Speedgoat 5 is equipped with an updated Vibram Megagrip with a traction lug and a reworked upper partially made from recycled materials. The running shoes are presented in an outer space and blue colorway.

Other details include a dynamic sandwich mesh, double Jacquered recycled content engineered mesh upper, protective toe rand, extended heel pull, recycled polyester lace closure, and rubber outsole that gives good grip and traction.

The Hoka running shoes sell for $200 on Stock X.

7. Clifton 9 'White'

The Clifton 9 'White' (Image via Stock X)

According to the brand description, the Clifton 9 running shoes are suitable for everyday running and walking. The pair comes in a white colorway and is crafted from textile, recycled polyester, and rubber materials.

Other design details include breathable engineered knit uppers, gusseted tongues, compressed EVA foam midsoles, meta rocker stable geometry, lace-type closures, and Durabrasion rubber outsoles.

The Hoka running shoes sell for $115 on Stock X.

These Hoka running shoes have been reviewed by experts and runners to have great running shoe elements.

