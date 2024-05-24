Craig Green x Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals: Features explored

The Craig Green x Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals bring innovative design and functionality to the forefront. London designer Craig Green has worked with Adidas to create this innovative footwear. The Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals showcase Green's style while upgrading Adidas' iconic styles.

Adidas Retropy blends nostalgic style with modern technologies. It builds on old Adidas running sneakers with current materials and performance. The Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals will be available soon at select retailers and on Adidas' official website.

Craig Green and Adidas Originals have partnered previously in 2020. For the drop of CG Kontuur I and CG Kontuur II, the official wesbite stated,

The sneakers were first debuted at Green’s spring/summer 2020 show during London Fashion Week Men’s in June 2019, capturing the design ingenuity and freedom to experiment that’s at the heart of both adidas Originals and Craig Green.

To grab a pair of the Craig Green x Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals, keep an eye on Adidas' official channels for release information.

Features of the Craig Green x Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Retropy Sandals

Innovative Design

The Craig Green and Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals showcase an innovative design that combines aesthetics with functionality. The Retropy Sandals feature an elaborate, partially holed-out upper crafted from a textile base.

Unique Lacing System

One of the standout features of the Craig Green x Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals is the intricate elasticated toggle lacing system. This mechanism wraps around the sandal for security and style.

BOOST Technology

The Craig Green x Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals are backed by a full-length BOOST midsole, providing exceptional cushioning and energy return. This makes every step comfortable and supported. The sandals' trendy style and comfort are enhanced by the BOOST tongue overlay.

Color Variants

The Craig Green x Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals are available in two colorways: a cream and white combination and a "Triple Black" rendition. The sleek colorways highlight the sandals' intricate design details, making them a standout addition to any wardrobe.

Features of the Retropy Full BOOST Low Sandals

Full BOOST Construction

The Craig Green x Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals feature a design approach that utilizes BOOST material extensively. The Retropy Full BOOST Low is constructed almost entirely with BOOST, offering unparalleled comfort and support. This design choice reflects the duo's previous collaboration on the BOOST-backed Stan Smith.

Classic Silhouette

The Retropy Full BOOST Low is a remix of the Retropy E5 silhouette, combining classic design elements with modern materials. This Retropy footwear maintains the iconic look of the original Retropy with the enhanced Adidas technology.

Co-Branding Details

Branding is subtly incorporated into the Craig Green x Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals. Typical Adidas branding is featured on the exterior of the Retropy Full BOOST Low, complemented by co-branding hits at the sockliner.

The Retropy Full BOOST Low is available in "Triple White" and "Triple Black" colorways. The Craig Green and Adidas Retropy Full BOOST Low and Retropy Sandals exemplify the perfect blend of innovation and style.

