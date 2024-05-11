DTLR x New Balance 2002R "Purple Noir" sneakers: Features explored

DTLR x New Balance 2002R "Purple Noir" trainers have quickly become a hot topic among sneaker enthusiasts. The aesthetics of the "Purple Noir" edition are visually striking and these are sure to attract both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers.

Both DTLR and New Balance are well-known for their imaginative partnerships, resulting in designs that appeal to a broad range of consumers. New Balance has a century-old history of its own for creating sneakers and athletic wear. The "Purple Noir" trainers by DTLR x New Balance 2002R were inspired by the "Cyan Burst" 9060 model.

These trainers will be out soon. DTLR x New Balance 2002R "Purple Noir" sneakers will be exclusively available at DTLR stores and on DTLR.com.

Furthermore, these shoes will be sold in sizes for adults, grade school, and preschool children, priced at $165, $105, and $95, respectively. Thus, it is obvious that individuals with a penchant for sneakers and a willingness to try new things will appreciate this new release.

Unveiling the detailed features of DTLR x New Balance 2002R "Purple Noir" sneakers

Functionality, style, and comfort

A perfect mixture of style and functionality, the "Purple Noir" DTLR x New Balance 2002R pairs are sure to be a hit. These shoes are perfect for all-day comfort because of the ABZORB cushioning in the heel. They also offer all-day comfort, whether you love working out or simply going about your day. For its durable material, these pairs can be a great investment for any sneaker lover.

The built-in material and design of the sneakers

The DTLR x New Balance 2002R "Purple Noir" trainers bring in a unique mix of materials. Their base is made from durable grey ripstop fabric, providing a contemporary look.

This base contrasts sharply with the black suede overlays, adding a layer of luxury. The standout feature is the iridescent “Purple Noir” detail, which provides a distinct shimmer, distinguishing these sneakers from others.

Color Highlights and accents of the sneakers

Glow-in-the-dark elements on the tongues, back tabs, and ABZORB heel units add a fun, playful touch and enhance the visual appeal. The color scheme of the DTLR x New Balance 2002R “Purple Noir” sneakers is both bold and fresh.

Neon green accents on the tongue and forefoot sole contrast vividly against the darker tones. This highlights the finer details of the design and draws the eye.

DTLR x New Balance 2002R "Purple Noir" sneakers (Image via Instagram/@sneakerfreakermag)

The exclusive color scheme and striking features of the sneakers set them apart. Moreover, they provide the durability and comfort that consumers anticipate from these renowned brands.

As the anticipated release date approaches rapidly, anticipation is growing. This edition makes a bold fashion statement beyond shoes. The DTLR x New Balance 2002R "Purple Noir" trainers serve as a prime reflection of the fruitful collaboration that the two brands have established.