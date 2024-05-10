6 New Balance Skateboard Shoes to try in 2024

New Balance Skateboard Shoes are a prime choice for skateboarders looking to combine style, comfort, and durability. Skaters can enjoy classic and modern designs with the NB Numeric 480 and 440 High v2. These shoes incorporate features like FuelCell foam and ABZORB midsole technology, providing both propulsion and impact absorption, which are essential for high-performance skateboarding.

The collection also includes innovative designs like the NB Numeric 272 and the Tiago Lemos 808, which blend traditional skate shoe elements with New Balance's signature running shoe aesthetics. These models offer enhanced board feel and superior comfort, appealing to both casual wearers and serious skateboarders.

For those who value pro skater endorsements, the Jamie Foy 306 and Franky Villani 417 models bring personality and professional credibility to the lineup.

Explore the best New Balance Skateboard Shoes

Each shoe showcases unique features that cater to different styles of skateboarding and personal preference, ensuring a New Balance Skateboard Shoe suits every type of skater.

NB Numeric 480

NB Numeric 440 High v2

NB Numeric 272

NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 808

NB Numeric Jamie Foy 306

NB Numeric Franky Villani 417

1) NB Numeric 480

New Balance skateboard shoes: NB Numeric 480 (Image via New Balance)

The NB Numeric 480 brings an '80s and '90s skateboarding style into today's fashion. As the official website states, this model includes FuelCell foam technology that provides a propulsive feel, enhancing mobility. A key feature is its reinforced toe cap specifically designed for skating durability.

Influenced by heritage basketball shoes, its appearance reflects a classic sporty vibe. The shoe is constructed from leather, pigskin, and mesh, ensuring durability. It weighs approximately 480 grams (16.9 oz) and is priced at $129.99 on the official website.

2) NB Numeric 440 High v2

New Balance skateboard shoes: NB Numeric 440 High v2 (Image via New Balance)

The NB Numeric 440 High v2 is a robust high-top skate shoe ideal for active skateboarders, as noted on the official website. It features an ABZORB midsole that efficiently absorbs impacts, combining cushioning and compression resistance for comfort during intensive use.

The reinforced suede and mesh upper and the durable rubber cup outsole add to its long-lasting nature. Weighing about 443 grams (15.6 oz), this shoe provides structural support and performance. It is available for $84.99 on the official website.

3) NB Numeric 272

New Balance skateboard shoes: NB Numeric 272 (Image via New Balance)

As described on the official website, the NB Numeric 272 is a vulcanized shoe, distinctively designed for exceptional board feel and reduced heel bruising. The design includes a one-piece reinforced toe for durability and a rubberized heel counter for increased stability.

The 272 is stylish and functional, inspired by New Balance running shoes. The thin insole and redesigned vulcanized sole improve comfort and grip. The shoe weighs approximately 439 grams (15.5 oz) and is priced at $74.99 on the official website.

4) NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 808

New Balance skateboard shoes: NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 808 (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance Numeric 808, designed by Tiago Lemos, incorporates '90s styling with contemporary technology, as detailed on the official website. The full-length ABZORB midsole, lace ghillies, and Ndurance outsole provide impact absorption and durability.

The shoe is characterized by exaggerated N branding and a suede/mesh upper for both style and functionality. Weighing around 519 grams (18.3 oz), the Tiago Lemos 808 is priced at $109.99 on the official website.

5) NB Numeric Jamie Foy 306

New Balance skateboard shoes: NB Numeric Jamie Foy 306 (Image via New Balance)

Jamie Foy’s first pro model, the NB Numeric 306, offers enhanced durability and breathability for skateboarding, according to the official website. The model boasts a low-profile vulcanized outsole that maximizes board feel, making it suitable for rigorous skate activities.

Weighing about 473 grams (16.7 oz), this shoe represents a significant development in vulcanized skate footwear technology. It is available for purchase at $89.99 on the official website.

6) NB Numeric Franky Villani 417

New Balance skateboard shoes: NB Numeric Franky Villani 417 (Image via New Balance)

The first pro model for Franky Villani, the NB Numeric 417, embodies classic skate materials with a design inspired by Villani's unique artistic perspective, as stated on the official website.

The vulcanized sole on this New Balance skateboard shoe gives it great grip and durability, which are both very important for skateboarding. It's about 529 grams (18.7 oz) and steps out because of how well it works and how its design was influenced by Villani's unique outlook. The shoe is priced at $89.99 on the official website.

New Balance skateboard shoes continue to set the standard for quality and innovation in skate footwear. These shoes have something for everyone, from the ABZORB midsole's comfort and durability to professional skater-inspired designs. New Balance's latest skateboarding lineup has the right mix of performance and style for beginners and pros.