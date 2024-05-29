Every New Balance shoe releasing in June 2024

New Balance shoes have risen in popularity in the past few years. Several celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Richie, Bella, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing silhouettes like the NB 327 and 550.

According to the brand, their basketball and running shoes allow responsiveness and improve performance. The brand further adds that extra compression capacity to its training shoes for soft and lightweight cushioning.

The brand drops models periodically and sneakerheads look out for their monthly releases. While in May 2024, the brand came up with silhouettes like WRPD Runner, the Coco CG1, and the Fresh Foam x 1080 utility, June 2024 promises the release of Fortress and Prodigy cleats and Hesi Low Shine, among others.

Disclaimer: This list is curated according to the writer's opinions. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be on this list.

New Balance shoes to be released in June 2024

The following New Balance shoes are confirmed to be released on the official website and affiliated retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Fortress cleats

Prodigy football cleats

New Balance Hesi Low 'Shine'

New Balance Fresh foam BB V2 'Icy'

1) Fortress cleats

The Fortress cleats (Image via New Balance)

New Balance describes the Fortress model as football cleats, designed to provide midfoot stability and multi-directional traction. The upper is attired in a black synthetic material, accented by the metallic gold color on the side, and studs.

More details include the black laces that complement the black colorway of the upper, while the 'N' logo and the 'NEW BALANCE' text are printed in metallic gold color on the side.

The football cleats will be released on June 26, 2024, at $184.99, as confirmed on the brand's website.

2) Prodigy football cleats

The Prodigy football cleats (Image via New Balance)

New Balance describes the Prodigy football cleats as built with Fantomfit technology that offers an ultralight feel to the feet, with a hybrid design for ankle support. A white mesh fabric is constructed on the upper, serving as a base for the gold details visible on the side and sole to stand out.

As per the brand's official website, the New Balance shoes will be dropping on June 26, 2024, at a price of $184.99.

3) New Balance Hesi Low 'Shine'

The New Balance Hesi Low 'Shine' (Image via Dick’s Sporting Goods)

The New Balance Hesi Low 'Shine' kicks arrive in a dichromatic design, featuring an upper primarily dressed in a white hue, with contrasting green accents on the tongue, laces, tongue, midsole, and collar of the sneakers. As the brand states, this model features a Fuelcell technology that provides propulsion, while the ABZORB technology offers cushioning to the feet.

These New Balance shoes will be released on June 1, 2024, and sold for $109.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

4) New Balance Fresh foam BB V2 'Icy'

The New Balance Fresh foam BB V2 'Icy'(Image via Dick’s Sporting Goods)

The New Balance Fresh foam BB v2 'Icy' sneakers feature TPU plates inserted into their midsoles for shock absorption, rigidity, and stability. These basketball shoes have white leather and mesh overlays on the upper, detailed by splashes of blue color on the hem of the tongue, sides, back, and rubber sole.

It will be released on June 1, 2024, on Dick’s Sporting Goods for $129.99.

Stay tuned for more updates on New Balance shoes confirmed to be released in June 2024.

