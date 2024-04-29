Kiko Kostadinov teases the re-launch of Asics Gel Quantum Zeintzia sneakers 

Bulgarian designer Kiko Kostadinov recently teased the relaunch of the Asics gel quantum Zeintzia through a teaser post. In 2023, the collaboration between Kostadinov and Asics produced the 'Dark Grey/Blue' colorway, showcasing a stylish design with a sculpted outsole.

In addition, Asics' official Instagram shared another story confirming the release of two colorways of the Asics Quantum Kinetic sneakers in navy blue and green. Both brands have announced that these shoes will hit the market on May 10, 2024.

Kiko Kostadinov hints at relaunch of Asics Gel Quantum Zeintzia sneakers

Kiko Kostadinov, the Bulgarian designer, has made waves in the fashion industry with his creative talent and collaborations. Quickly rising to prominence, his breakthrough came with the success of the Stussy capsule collection. In the following year, he made his debut at London Fashion Week in 2016, marking a significant milestone in his success journey.

Later, he collaborated with popular fashion labels like Marc Jacobs, Mackintosh, Asics, and many other brands. In a 2018 interview with GQ Style, Kiko Kostadinov reflected on his collaboration with Asics,

"We didn’t even know we were going to produce the first ones, because it was and still is really a new project for Asics. So when Asics built up the interest and released it, I guess it was good timing, around when people were starting to buy these Yeezy sneakers and mix them with fashion and with expensive clothes; [the trend] has evolved so quickly in the past year and a half, two years."

He shared further,

"I’m happy that people like the shoe and buy them. The resale and selling-out and queuing, it kind of goes beyond—I don’t really want to think about it. I guess that’s the nature of how those items work."

As per the brand's official website, the central idea behind the Kiko Kostadinov x Asics Gel Quantum Zeintzia sneakers was to pay homage to the Asics Institute of Sports Science in Kobe, Japan. The research on human-centric science aids them in providing a better understanding of human requirements and their products.

In an introduction to the shoe, the brand said,

"The GEL-QUANTUM ZIENTZIA™ sneaker celebrates the international spirit of sport through unity, community, and competition. Kiko Kostadinov’s direction for this silhouette reimagines different ASICS logos and retools various shoes from our archive with modern aesthetics."

Detailing the shoe's features, the brand highlighted,

"This sneaker features a new GEL® technology cushioning structure that was strategically designed at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science in Japan. Its scutoid shape helps create better shock absorption underfoot, while helping you move more naturally in everyday scenarios."

The shoe features mesh fabric throughout the sneaker in a predominantly black hue. To add contrast, the shoe has a royal blue accent on the lateral tab, bordered with a metallic silver tone.

Drawing inspiration from the Asics Gel Quantum Levitrack, the shoe's structure incorporates upgraded shock absorption features, utilizing Scutoid gel technology with 3D technology, making it a coveted everyday running shoe. Additionally, it integrates the FF Blast technology for a better cushioning experience.

The most notable part of the shoe is its carved sole unit with sculpted heel outsole, creating a modish demeanor. The branding can be seen on the heel and tongue, while the insole etched the Kiko Kostadinov wordmark in one shoe and the other has the mark of Asics Sports Science.

Kiko Kostadinov has confirmed that the Asics Gel Zientzia will hit the shoe market on May 10, 2024. Additionally, another colorway featuring a 'white/yellow' combination may also be introduced along with the initial release.

