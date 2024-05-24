The most popular basketball shoe brands have been in the business of creating shoes for years. Brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma are forerunners in the sports shoe industry, known for innovative technology, excellent marketing strategies, and a lineup of ambassadors who have achieved great feats in basketball.

These brands have maintained a firm grip in the sports market because they consistently churn out silhouettes designed with cushioning technology and upgraded traction for competitive and casual players.

This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be on this list.

7 Most popular basketball shoe brands of 2024

The most popular basketball shoe brands include the following:

Nike

Adidas

Puma

Reebok

New Balance

Way of Wade

Under Armour

1) Nike

Nike is a globally renowned brand and a household name. The Oregon-based brand stands at the forefront of athletic apparel and footwear.

The brand's basketball shoes have gained recognition for their high performance and innovations, offering 360 traction for directional changes on the court and the iconic Air cushioning technology.

The popular basketball shoe brand has also collaborated with basketball stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving to create performance-driven silhouettes that are also aesthetically pleasing.

Some of their bestselling basketball shoes are the Nike Air Force 1, the Nike LeBron series, and the Nike Zoom Freak series amongst many others. Nike basketball shoes typically sell between $80 and $200 on the brand's website.

2) Adidas

The Adidas brand has been a major player in the basketball shoe industry for years and is renowned for creating shoes that meet the needs of athletes on different levels—whether casual or professional.

The popular basketball shoe brand has embraced the "New Adidas" concept, placing more focus on innovation and elevating its products to stand at the front of performance.

Their use of Boost technology, lightweight materials, and focus on stability have made them one of the best brands for basketball shoes. The Three Stripes brand has partnered with basketball stars like Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Donovan Mitchell.

One of their bestsellers is the Adidas Harden vol. 6 and the price of their basketball shoes ranges from $85 to $180 on the brand's website.

3) Puma

Puma basketball shoes offer a unique blend of street style and performance. The popular basketball shoe brand offers stylish and innovative options for players who want a distinctive alternative.

Their focus on style and performance, use of lightweight and breathable materials, NRGY technology, and supportive features have propelled them to the top of the market.

Some of the brand's bestsellers are the Puma Clyde All-Pro and Puma x Lamelo Ball series. Puma basketball shoes sell between $85 to $140 on the brand's website.

4) Reebok

Reebok brand is known for hard-charging, responsive, and light basketball shoes. The popular basketball shoe brand offers basketball shoes that feature innovative technology like an internal inflation mechanism for unique fitting in the upper and lower tongue.

Experts and athletes have also placed Reebok basketball shoes as having durable toe boxes with outsoles that ensure traction. Reebok has collaborated in the past with basketball legends, Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson to create the Shaq Attaq and other popular silhouettes.

One of their bestsellers is the Reebok Question Mid. The price for Reebok shoes ranges from $60 to $180 on their website.

5) New Balance

New Balance basketball shoes, though relatively new creations of the American brand, have become quite popular. This is because the New Balance brand is keen on performance first without compromising on style.

The American sportswear and shoe brand has recruited basketball stars like Kawhi Leonard, Zach Lavigne, Jamal Murray, and Darius Garland among others, showing the brand's resolve to impact the game of basketball positively.

New Balance is known for its use of technologies like FuelCell for responsive cushioning and Fresh Foam for lightweight comfort, and durability. One of its bestsellers is the New Balance TWO WXY V4. New Balance basketball shoes sell between $71 and $159 on the brand's website.

6) Way of Wade

Founded by legendary basketball player Dwyane Wade, Way of Wade, also known as WOW, is one of the most popular basketball shoe brands in the world. This is largely due to the brand's ultra-bouncy cushion and grippy traction.

The brand seamlessly blends innovation with stylish aesthetics, which has gained them a dedicated following. Their use of technological innovations, stylish designs, focus on performance, and celebrity endorsements have made this one of the best brands to get basketball shoes from.

One of their bestsellers is the WOW 10 series and their shoes sell from $99 to $225 on their website.

7) Under Armour

Under Armour is a popular basketball shoe brand that produces shoes that are appreciated by athletes who constantly seek a balance of support, responsiveness, and comfort.

The brand's focus on innovation, durable construction, and wide range of options has made it one of the go-to brands for basketball shoes. The brand's shoes are designed with innovative technology like UA Flow-Tech for a light and bouncy feel.

The brand's lineup of basketball stars includes Stephen Curry, Lonzo Ball, and Joel Embiid. One of their bestsellers is the Under Armour Curry Flow series and their shoes sell between $70 to $400 on the brand's website.

These popular basketball shoe brands offer signature shoes that have been reviewed by experts and athletes to be the best basketball shoes.

