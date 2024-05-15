5 Most expensive Reebok sports sneakers of 2024 (Updated list)

Some of the most expensive Reebok sports sneakers are known for their durability. With a history dating back to 1958, Reebok has become a household name in the footwear industry.

A turning point for the brand was the release of the Reebok Freestyle, which attracted customers—women in particular—and solidified Reebok's standing as a leader in fashion and innovation.

Reebok's commitment to classic style and reliable functionality is evident in a variety of sporting arenas, like running and basketball, making it a go-to option for individuals seeking high-end sports footwear.

Note: The article below reflects the writer's opinion only.

5 Most expensive Reebok sports sneakers to look out for

Sportskeeda has curated a list of some of the most expensive Reebok sports sneakers. Let's take a look:

Reebok Unisex Floatride Energy X Running Shoes

Reebok & Hunter X Hunter Men Nano X3 Adventure Training Shoes

Reebok Mens Floatirde Energy 5

Reebok Mens Lavante Trail 2 Running Shoes

Reebok Women Zig Dynamica 4 Running Shoes

1) Reebok Unisex Floatride Energy X Running Shoes

Reebok Unisex Floatride Energy X Running Shoes (Image via Reebok)

The Reebok Unisex Floatride Energy is a high-performance shoe suitable for both men and ladies. As the brand states, it has a lightweight and responsive Floatride Energy Foam midsole that provides cushioning and energy return. This model also includes a breathable mesh top that helps provide ventilation while running. Avail these sports shoes at $215 from the brand's official website.

2) Reebok & Hunter X Hunter Men Nano X3 Adventure Training Shoes

Reebok & Hunter X Hunter Men Nano X3 Adventure Training Shoes (Image via Reebok)

The Reebok Hunter comes with a luxurious and durable design. It has breathable materials for ventilation and a cushioned midsole for added support for extended runs. The durable rubber outsole of these basketball shoes provides traction and stability on a variety of surfaces.

It also has a Lift and Run (L.A.R) Chassis System for stability while running and jumping. Its 3D Molded Tongue and Collar for long-lasting comfort. Priced at $170, this pair falls in the list of one the most expensive Reebok sports sneakers.

3) Reebok Mens Floatride Energy 5

Reebok Mens Floatride Energy 5 (Image via Reebok)

Being one of the most expensive Reebok sports sneakers, Reebok Men's Floatride Energy trainers boast features like lightweight and responsive Floatride Energy Foam midsole.

This provides the runner with a cushioned and energizing ride. These training shoes have breathable mesh material to supply ventilation and luxurious experience, while running. This sneaker model can be purchased for $155 from Reebok’s official website.

4) Reebok Mens Lavante Trail 2 Running Shoes

Reebok Mens Lavante Trail 2 Running Shoes (Image via Reebok)

The Reebok Men’s Lavante Trail 2 is a tough and adaptable trail shoe. This gives runners stability and a luxury look. It comes with breathable materials for ventilation and a cushioned midsole for impact absorption.

It features a rubber outsole for boosting traction on different surfaces. One of the most expensive Reebok sports sneakers on the list, it can be purchased for $89 from the brand's website.

5) Reebok Women's Zig Dynamica 4 Running Shoes

Reebok Women's Zig Dynamica 4 Running Shoes (Image via Reebok)

The Reebok women's Zig Dynamica 4 features a breathable mesh top for ventilation during exercises. Its sensitive cushioning ensures comfort and support throughout high-impact activities. Its unique zig-zag sole design can help improve traction and stability. Purchase these running shoes by spending $100 on the official website of Reebok.

Conclusion

Reebok, the global footwear leader, has been a major market force by offering pump technology for a customized fit and optimal performance. Their creative thinking has resulted in innovations such as Floatride and Dynamic.

This list of the most expensive Reebok sports sneakers ensures that runners experience durability, comfort, and support on a variety of surfaces.

