Altra running shoes introduced the zero drop concept—a term coined by Altra founders to denote running shoes that have the same stack height under the heel as under the toes for a naturally balanced stride.

The sports shoes also feature a wider foot box than most running shoes in the market. This encourages the runner's toes to splay naturally, with the big toes remaining in a straight position during running.

Altra running shoes are regularly listed by experts and athletes as some of the best running shoes in the market.

7 Best Altra running shoes to avail in 2024

FWD Experience

Via Olympus

Torin 7

Out Road 2

Altra Paradigm 7

Altra Escalante Racer

Altra provision 7

1. FWD Experience

The FWD Experience (Image via Altra)

The FWD Experience are regarded as one of the best Altra running shoes because they boast a low drop of about 4 millimeters, coupled with a rocker-shaped geometry.

These pair of sneakers feature a synthetic upper, dressed in a white hue, accented by orange highlights on the sides, tongue, and laces of the sneakers, with the rubber outsole dressed in a green hue.

According to brand information, Eva foam technology is incorporated into the midsole, enhancing cushioning, as well as facilitating energy return when running.

The Altra running shoes are priced at $140 on the brand's website.

2. Via Olympus

The Via Olympus (Image via Altra)

Via Olympus shoes have been acknowledged by experts as some of the top running shoes in the sneaker market, based on their propulsion-inspired geometry that aids responsiveness.

The shoes were named the best running shoes at the 2023 Runners Shoe Awards. These sneakers feature a mesh upper in blue hue that encourages airflow, while the laces, in matching blue with the mesh outer, allow for a customizable and secured fit.

Also, based on brand Information, the midsole of the sneaker is infused with the Altra Max ego technology, which ensures impact absorption.

These Altra running shoes sell for $136 on the brand's website.

3. Torin 7

The Torin 7 (Image via Altra)

Altra Torin 7 sneakers are recent iterations from the Torin series and are said to be more refined versions of the Torin 6 sneakers. The recent design incorporates additional millimeters of the Altra ego foam in the midsole, for a more bouncy feel than its predecessors, while the toe box construction of the sneaker allows for unrestricted foot movements.

The upper of the shoes is built from greenish mesh material, accentuated by red, white, and black hues strategically placed on the upper and sole of the sneakers.

According to Altra, ankle support and comfort were prioritized with the construction of the molded collar and heel tab.

These Altra running shoes are priced at $150 on the brand's website.

4. Out Road 2

The Out Road 2 (Image via Amazon)

The Altra Road 2 sneakers reportedly feature grippy maxtrac rubber outsoles for traction on different terrains and Altra ego cushion technology for comfort even during prolonged wear.

These trail-inspired shoes feature a rip-stop mesh upper, in neon and navy blue hues, contrasted by the bold 'A' logo displayed on the side in red and white hues.

Also, the kicks feature a pull tab that allows for easy wear and removal, while the reddish-lugged rubber outsole aids grip effectiveness.

The Altra running shoes sell between $109.95 to $127.08 on Amazon depending on size, colorway, and design.

5. Altra Paradigm 7

The Altra Paradigm 7 (Image via Altra)

The Paradigm 7 sneakers reportedly feature Guiderail technology, known to provide support to the feet when running with paddings on the collar and heel tab for comfort even when running for a long period.

The upper area of the sneakers are crafted from neon green colored mesh fabric, complemented with a darker shade of green hue that runs from the eyelet area to the back of the shoes, alongside the laces dressed in matching green hue.

These Altra running shoes are priced at $170 on the brand's website.

6. Altra Escalante Racer

The Altra Escalante Racer (Image via Altra)

The Escalante racer sneakers are regarded as speed-driven with a low stack structure that promotes speed and unrestricted movement. The shoes come with an upper attired in stretch knit fabric, in black hue, with orange and purple hues embellished on the upper and sole, respectively.

According to the brand description, proper traction control and movement are achieved through the uniquely patterned rubber outsole that takes the frame-like structure of a foot.

The Altra running shoes sell for $140 on the brand's website.

7. Altra provision 7

The Altra provision 7 (Image via Altra)

Provision 7 features Guiderail technology that provides support, as well as the Altra ego foam midsole that aids responsiveness. According to the brand description, the greyish mesh upper, paired with the blueish synthetic fabric, is tailored to enhance breathability and durability.

Also, Red accents are visible on the brand logo embedded on the side and also seen on the eyelet.

The Altra running shoes are priced at $112 on the brand website.

These Altra running shoes feature wide toe boxes, guide rail technology and Zero drop design for good running experience.

