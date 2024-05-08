The best running shoes for wide feet feature wider widths than average running shoes, giving the wearer ample space for running and toe splaying without causing discomfort to the feet.

Runners, who have wide feet, struggle with finding the best running shoes because the shoe market produces sports shoes that are often narrow and tapered in design.

The article below explores the best running shoes for wide feet according to experts and runners. Check them out below.

7 Best running shoes for wide feet

Adidas Adistar 2.0

Hoka Gaviota 5

Altra Rivera 3

New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 Gore-Tex

Adidas Runfalcon 3

Asics Gel Kayano 29

Altra Lone Peak 7

#1 Adidas Adistar 2.0

The Adidas Adistar 2.0 (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Adistar 2.0 is regarded as one of the best running shoes for wide feet because it features a round toebox with an extra 2.8 mm above average running shoes. The shoes also feature an additional 4.9/6.0 mm in the forefoot and heel for better movement.

The Adidas running shoes are crafted from mesh and rubber materials and are dressed in a black-and-white colorway. Other design details include a mesh upper, REPETITOR+ midsole, internal support cage, rubber outsole, and lace-type closure.

According to the brand description, this pair is precision-engineered for perpetual motion. These running shoes for wide feet sell for $91 on the brand's online store.

#2 Hoka Gaviota 5

The Hoka Gaviota 5 (Image via Amazon)

The Gaviota 5 accommodates wider feet because of its wide measurements of 125.1/106.6 mm. The toebox of 101.8 widths gives room for natural toe splaying.

The Limestone and blue-colored running shoes are crafted from textile, synthetic, canvas, polyurethane, and rubber materials. Design details include the Gaviota 5's stabilizing H-Frame, breathable creel jacquard upper, padded collar, and Bondi-level cushioning.

The pair of Hoka running shoes for wide feet, also come with lace-type closure, a low-cut silhouette, and a slightly elevated platform. They sell between $183.83 and $290 on Amazon, depending on size, design, and colorway.

#3 Altra Rivera 3

The Altra Rivera 3 (Image via Altra)

The Altra 3 features a roomy interior with the widest part standing at 2.4mm above average. The design of the running shoes does not taper, giving room for people with wide or swollen feet.

This silhouette reportedly won the 2023 runners' shoe awards and is draped in blue, yellow, black, and white. Crafted from mesh and rubber materials, this pair of shoes features a low-cut design, layered mesh upper, breathable tongue, and underfoot cushioning.

According to the brand description, this pair is best for road running and walking. The running shoes for wide feet sell for $112 on the brand's online store.

#4 New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 Gore-Tex

The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 Gore-Tex (Image via New Balance)

The Hierro v7 has a toe box that accommodates difAge ferent foot shapes because of its wide platform, with a forefoot and midfoot 2mm and 1.6 mm wider, respectively, than the average running shoes.

The New Balance shoes are dressed in a black and marine blue colorway with fresh foam x midsole foam that boasts a three percent bio-based content.

The Gore-Tex waterproof fabric, Toe protection technology, lace-type closure, and Vibram outsole for superior grip and traction, are other design details.

According to the brand description, this pair can take the wearer confidently through the toughest terrain. The running shoes for wide feet sell for $159.99 on the brand's online store.

#5 Adidas Runfalcon 3

The Adidas Runfalcon 3 (Image via Adidas)

Expert runners have placed the Runfalcon 3 as wide foot-friendly because of the width of its upper measuring 100.4 mm. This is significantly wider than the 98.00 mm average.

The running shoes for wide feet are crafted from textile and rubber materials with at least up to 50 percent recycled content. Dressed in a wonder white and crystal sand colorway, this pair of shoes feature a textile upper with textile lining, Cloudfoam midsole, rubber outsole, and lace closure.

According to the brand description, the Adidas shoes are versatile. The shoes sell for $46 on the brand's online store.

#6 Asics Gel Kayano 29

The Asics Gel Kayano 29 (Image via Asics)

According to expert runners, the Asics Gel Kayano has always been wide foot friendly with the latest iteration offering a lighter foam and a thickened midsole in the heel and forefoot by 2mm.

The Gel Kayano 29 comes in a black-and-white colorway and features a low-cut design. According to ASICS, the running shoes for wide feet feature responsive underfoot, FF Blast Plus cushioning, and Literruss stability.

The shoes also come with breathable engineered mesh uppers, heel counters, 3D space construction, reflective details, and Ortholite X-55 sock liners.

According to the brand description, this pair is very responsive and stable. These running shoes for wide feet sell for $99.95 on the brand's online store.

#7 Altra Lone Peak 7

The Altra Lone Peak 7 (Image via Amazon)

The Altra Lone Peak 7 sneakers are regarded as wide-foot friendly because of their foot-shaped toe boxes and their stacked height fore and aft. This pair of running shoes from Altra comes in a tan and blue colorway.

Crafted in synthetic and rubber materials, the sneakers feature revamped outsoles with toothy lugs to improve grip, tan synthetic uppers, rubber midsoles, and blue serrated rubber outsoles.

Additionally, this pair of shoes features a low-cut silhouette, heel tab, and lace-type closure. These running shoes for wide feet sell from $74.99 to $111.56, depending on size, colorway, and design on Amazon.

These running shoes are said to be wide-feet-friendly by experts and athletes. They combine above-average width and round toe boxes for added comfort.

