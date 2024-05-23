J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" basketball sneakers were recently sold for $25000 through the musician's official website in order to combat botters. Sneaker enthusiasts might fear that the price of the sneakers might go up but the official website of Nike revealed that it will be sold $250 and has been circulating for sale since May 22, 2024.

Founded in 1988, Air Jordan 3, the legendary basketball sneakers were designed by Tinker Hatfield. It is known for its visible air cushioning unit in the heel, iconic elephant print overlays, and the introduction of the Jumpman logo. Michael Jordan wore it on the court and it became a cultural phenomenon with unlimited colorways and collaborations over the years.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" gets its inspiration from Balvin's son, Rio. The colorway reflects the shades of a Medellin sunset. The black leather upper acts as a canvas with bursts of Solar Fare and Total Crimson, mirroring the hues of a sky during dusk.

More details on J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" sneakers

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" isn't just another sneaker collaboration. It blends personal stories with legendary design and vibrant colorways. J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" focuses both on style and function.

With its premium black leather upper, it is exceptionally durable and makes sure to survive wear and tear on the basketball court without compromising on a sleek look.

Unlike some synthetic alternatives, leather is naturally breathable. This allows for better airflow throughout the shoe, keeping the feet comfortable even during extended wear. So, one can conquer the day in style and comfort thanks to the foundation of this premium sneaker.

The Nike J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" stays true to the classic Air Jordan 3 design, originally crafted by Tinker Hatfield in 1988.

This means it features the well-known elements that make the AJ3 so iconic: a visible Air unit in the heel for cushioning, and elephant print overlays on the mudguard and toe box for a touch of heritage and texture.

The true personal touch of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" lies in its colorway, inspired by the beauty of a Medellín sunset. The black leather upper acts like a blank canvas, where pops of "Solar Flare" orange bring the fiery hues of the sky to life.

This vibrant orange likely appears on accents throughout the shoe, while a deep red "Total Crimson" complements it, possibly coloring the tongue, inner lining, or heel details. Together, these colors tell a story close to Balvin's heart.

In light of the collaboration, Nike said about the packaging:

"To celebrate the partnership, this nightfall-inspired design comes with a keychain and special package that reads 'A sunset always reminds me, a new day full of opportunity is coming. Wise words. So, don’t let the opportunity pass you by.'"

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" is a tribute to family, hometown roots, and the promise of new beginnings. The thoughtful design, premium materials, and inspirational message embedded in the packaging elevate this collaboration to more than just a pair of sneakers.

It's a symbol of hope and a reminder to seize the opportunities that come our way.

