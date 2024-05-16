WNBA Stars Angel Reese and Lexie Brown debut with new Reebok sneakers for WNBA Opening Night

WNBA stars Angel Reese and Lexie Brow were seen sporting the new Reebok shoes for the WNBA opening night. The Chicago Bull forward made her debut for the team at the WNBA 2024. Angel Reese and Lexie Brow wore customized Reebok sneakers for the opening night. Reebok partner Angel Reese has been associated with the brand since October 2023.

On opening night, two WNBA stars sported eye-catching sneakers that reflected their unique styles. Angel Reese wore a bold pair that combined crisp white with a pop of hot pink. Lexie Brown, on the other hand, chose a design inspired by her team's colors, featuring a striking mix of yellow, purple, and black.

WNBA Opening Night shines as WNBA Stars Angel Reese and Lexie Brown debut with new Reebok sneakers

WNBA stars Angel Reese and Lexie Brown debuted in new Reebok sneakers for the opening night of WNBA. Angel Reese's custom Reebok sneakers are designed to reflect her unique style and personality. The shoe's foundation is a clean, crisp "chalk white," a perfect canvas for the bold personality that shines through in the design.

Angel Reese's Reebok sneakers for WNBA Opening Night (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

Pops of hot pink, strategically placed throughout the shoe, create a striking contrast and eye-catching effect. This color choice isn't random – it reflects Reese's love for standing out from the crowd and expressing herself in a way that's uniquely hers. The vibrant pink pops could be seen as a metaphor for her fearless approach to the game, where she isn't afraid to take risks and make her presence known.

Lexie Brown was seen stepping onto the court on WNBA opening night with a pair of custom Reebok Solution kicks that pay homage to her team's identity. The colorway is inspired directly by the Los Angeles Sparks' uniforms, featuring a high-contrast blend of black, yellow, and purple. This bold combination instantly evokes the team's spirit and creates a visually striking shoe.

The black likely serves as the base color, providing a solid foundation for the vibrant pops of yellow and purple. The yellow and purple could be strategically placed throughout the shoe, perhaps in accents like the laces, stripes, or heel tabs. This design choice reflects her team's pride and ensures the shoe maintains a level of functionality expected from high-performance basketball sneakers.

The WNBA opening night wasn't just about the game; it was also a showcase for style. With Angel Reese wearing a bold pink and white Reebok design and Lexie Brown sporting a colorway inspired by her team's colors, these WNBA stars proved that basketball sneakers can be both fashionable and functional. This marks an exciting step forward for the league and the growing influence of women's sports fashion.

