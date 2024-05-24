Nike SB Dunk Low “Trocadéro Gardens” sneakers: Features explored

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Trocadéro Gardens” athletic sneakers are the latest addition to Nike SB’s renowned SB Dunk series. This special edition pays homage to Paris, the host city of the 2024 Olympics. Celebrating Parisian culture and aesthetics, the “Trocadéro Gardens” colorway joins other notable releases like the “City of Love,” “City of Style,” and “Escargot” Dunk Lows.

The history of the Nike SB Dunk Low dates back to its inception in the early 2000s when it became a staple in the skateboarding community. The “Trocadéro Gardens” version continues this tradition with a unique style and performance.

As the brand website mentions the origin of Nike Dunk Low,

“Be true to your school." It was the 1985-'86 college basketball season, and Nike had the idea of putting sets of warmups and shoes together in top collegiate teams' colors. Thus, the Dunk and the College Colors Program were born.”

The brand further mentions,

“Popular Nike basketball shoes at the time — like the 1984 Legend, the ‘85 Terminator and the ‘85 Jordan 1 (pictured above) — all got blended together to form the Dunk. In fact, the Dunk was born on a tight deadline: It was designed, developed and shipped over a six-week span.”

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Trocadéro Gardens” sneakers, available at select retailers and the official Nike website, are set to be a must-have this fall.

Detailed Features of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Trocadéro Gardens” Sneakers

Luxurious brown suede

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Trocadéro Gardens” sneakers feature a luxurious brown suede that dominates the toe box and ankle collar. The matching brown laces and inner lining enhance the cohesive design, making these sneakers a stylish and functional choice for any occasion.

Delicate pink hues

Contrasting the brown suede, the side panels of the Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers are adorned with delicate pink hues—the pink blends well with other hues, producing a balanced and attractive look.

Light grey overlays

The overlays of the SB Dunk Low “Trocadéro Gardens” sneakers are finished in a light grey shade with distinctive blotchy detailing. This unique feature suggests a potential tear-away element, hinting at hidden prints underneath. The light grey Swoosh logos complement the overall design, adding a layer of intrigue and style to the sneakers. Mud-styled marking on the insoles enhances the sneakers’ urban look.

Nike SB’s meticulous design shows its dedication to developing unique, fashionable footwear. The mesh tongues of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Trocadéro Gardens” sneakers feature a pattern reminiscent of the “Nike SB” labels, adding a touch of nostalgia and brand identity.

Read more: There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers: Features explored

Marbleized rubber outsole

A marbleized rubber outsole complements the design of the Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers. The Nike SB Dunk Low “Trocadéro Gardens” sneakers embody Parisian style with their rich brown suede, subtle pink tints, and distinctive design. The marbleized rubber outsole and creative branding enhance these outstanding sneakers.

Whether you’re a skater or a sneaker enthusiast, the “Trocadéro Gardens” edition is a must-have addition to your collection. Available now at select retailers and the official Nike website, don’t miss the opportunity to step into style with the Nike SB Dunk Low “Trocadéro Gardens” sneakers this fall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback