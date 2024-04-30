PUMA x Ottolinger capsule collection: Features explored

Puma and Ottolinger join forces once again to present a capsule collection infused with the futuristic flair of science fiction and the dynamism of motorsport. The collection is brought to life in a campaign featuring Alva Claire and Danni Harris.

Ottolinger, the renowned Berlin fashion house, previously collaborated with Puma to release knee-high boots and track pants. Founded by two Swiss designers, Cosima Gradient and Christa Bösch, their creative journey began when they met at the Basel School of Design and realized they shared the same life goals and creative vision. In an interview with Metal Magazine, they stated,

"We don’t think too much about that, it’s more about focusing on our strengths and how we can get better and better every time, so we are very thankful to work together. We both have different qualities and can help each other in different situations."

In their latest joint venture, the brands expanded the collection to include long-sleeve tops, bodysuits, leggings, and two stylish bags of varying sizes. The collection has officially launched and is ready for purchase, accessible on Ottolinger's online platform and other retail outlets.

Features of Puma x Ottolinger collection

The latest collection was introduced to the world in a thrilling campaign ad featuring Alva Claire. Introducing the collection, Puma mentioned,

"In PUMA and Ottolinger’s imagined future, instincts are more important than ever. Inspired by motorsport and science fiction, the new PUMA x Ottolinger collection is conceived to give you power for life's adventure.

Featuring a striking metallic silver color scheme, the collection comprises leggings, long sleeves, and body suits, among other pieces. The standout item, the leggings, exudes a distinct blend of athleticism and cutting-edge style, with detailed illustrations that capture the essence of the cyborg look. With a small cutout detail at the hem, the leggings prominently display the recognizable Puma logo on the back.

The brand further stated,

"Informed by the ethos of the C-Suite and imbued with the robotic work ethics, this distinctive collection seamlessly combines sportswear silhouettes with futuristic contours. Optical illusion office prints and sleek metallic finishes converge across a diverse array of apparel, footwear, and accessories."

Another item, the long-sleeved shirt, available in shades of gray, boasts a tie illustration at the front, adorned with Puma wordmarks. A subtle hint of orange provides a striking contrast. Additionally, a zipper at the back enhances the shirt's functionality. The Ottolinger branding is elegantly displayed at the shoulder, adding a touch of sophistication to the design.

The bodysuit echoes the design motifs of ties and blazers, seamlessly merging formal attire with futuristic aesthetics. Crafted from stretch fabrics, the silhouette boasts full sleeves for added comfort and versatility. A button closure detail enhances the functionality of the piece, while all these elements were prominently featured in the brand's spring-summer collection.

Apart from the abovementioned items, the collection also comprises two bags, sneakers, and boots. The sneakers, adorned in metallic silver with accents of red and lime, exude a futuristic vibe. Featuring Valco straps and a spiked rubber outsole, these low-top sneakers offer a sleek and edgy aesthetic.

The prices of each item have been mentioned below:

Leggings - $213

Long Sleeves - $ 192.52

Body Suit - $ 240.65

Racer bag- $ 160

Mastro Boot Silver - $ 417

Mostro Lo sneakers - $ 267

The collection officially launched on April 25, 2024, debuting at Ottolinger, followed by availability in select retail outlets such as Voo Store, Slam Jam, END. Clothing, and SSENSE.

Read more:

1) 5 Best LaMelo ball x Puma Mb 03 sneakers to avail in 2024

2) Puma x Breanna Stewart launches Stewie 3 sneaker model

3) Puma x Kidsuper announces the launch of the MB.03 capsule collection