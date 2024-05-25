Shinsuke Takizawa x NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Superstar "Cement Gray" sneakers: Features explored

Shinsuke Takizawa x NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Superstar "Cement Gray" sneakers blend athletic heritage and modern style. This collaboration brings together Takizawa's innovative design approach and Adidas' rich history in sportswear.

Designed for both athletic performance and street style, both athletes and fashion enthusiasts would love these. This collaboration marks the 20th anniversary of their first joint project, once again using the Superstar silhouette.

The Adidas Superstar has a storied history dating back to its debut in 1969. Originally designed as a basketball shoe, it quickly became a favorite on the courts and streets alike. NEIGHBORHOOD, a Japanese streetwear brand founded by Shinsuke Takizawa, has had a long-standing relationship with Adidas over the past two decades.

Shinsuke Takizawa x NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Superstar "Cement Gray" sneakers: Design and features

Shinsuke Takizawa x NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Superstar "Cement Gray" sneakers feature a sleek monochromatic design. The "Cement Gray" hue covers the entire shoe, creating a unified and modern look. The minimalist design is punctuated with white co-branding elements, including a co-branded tongue tag and "NEIGHBORHOOD" text above the lateral Three Stripes.

The Shinsuke Takizawa x NEIGHBORHOOD and Adidas Superstar "Cement Gray" sneakers are crafted with premium materials. The monochromatic gray theme is consistent throughout, with even the laces and eyelets maintaining the sleek design. The upper is made of durable leather, offering both style and longevity. The interior is lined with soft fabric to ensure maximum comfort during wear.

Branding is significant in the Shinsuke Takizawa x NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Superstar "Cement Gray" sneakers. The "NEIGHBORHOOD" text is prominently displayed above the lateral Three Stripes, while the "Craft With Pride" text adorns the heel. The Japanese brand's logo is also featured on the lateral heel.

A standout feature of the Shinsuke Takizawa x NEIGHBORHOOD and Adidas Superstar "Cement Gray" sneakers is the special dubrae. Designed in gray to match the overall color scheme, the dubrae adds a touch of sophistication. Additionally, the midsole’s heel features "TOKYO" text and a lightning bolt design that runs from the heel to the midfoot.

Read more: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Superstar “Master Splinter” sneakers: Features explored

Shinsuke Takizawa x NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Superstar "Cement Gray" sneakers (Image via Instagram/@sin_takizawa)

The Shinsuke Takizawa x NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Superstar "Cement Gray" sneakers are designed to be versatile. The neutral color palette allows them to be paired with various outfits, making them suitable for both casual and athletic wear. Whether hitting the gym or the streets, these sneakers offer a stylish and comfortable option.

Shinsuke Takizawa x NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Superstar "Cement Gray" sneakers blend athletic heritage and contemporary design. The monochromatic "Cement Gray" theme adds a modern twist to the classic Superstar silhouette, making them a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

Available through select retailers and online platforms, these sneakers offer a combination of style, comfort, and performance, making them a standout choice for anyone looking to add a new piece to their footwear collection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback