5 memorable moments from Will Smith's Twitch stream with xQc

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" recently held a special broadcast on the Amazon-owned platform on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, featuring celebrity actor Will Smith. The livestream was full of intriguing moments, including Smith's revelation that his son Jaden Smith is a fan of xQc, alongside multiple teasers of his upcoming movies.

The unprecedented nature of the collaboration surprised many, eliciting multiple reactions from users over on X. This article covers prominent moments from the collaborative broadcast of xQC and the Men in Black star that have since gone viral on the Elon Musk-run microblogging website.

5 prominent moments from xQc and Will Smith's collaborative Twitch broadcast

1) Will Smith reveals Zendaya being considered for Hancock 2

Hancock is a 2008 action-fantasy film starring Will Smith, which despite its relatively mediocre rantings from critics, has become a cult classic over the years. During a conversation, Smith revealed the movie may potentially be getting a sequel.

Not only that, the actor disclosed that Euphoria star Zendaya was being approached to play a role in Hancock 2. While clarifying that the sequel was very much in the preliminary stages of conception, Smith stated:

"Let me leak in all my information. So, now, there's a really cool Hancock 2 idea that, we haven't even talked about it, so I'ma give you one little piece- Zendaya will be being approached for Hancock 2, for a role in Hancock 2."

2) Will Smith unbans and gifts free subscription to chatters while xQc is away

In a hilarious moment, Will Smith briefly took the helm of xQc's broadcast. Putting on the streamer's headphones and sitting in front of the mic, Smith considered unbanning random users from within the the livestream's chat. However, he changed his mind, stating:

"Let me unban somebody. Who can I unban? We don't know what they did."

Instead, he decided to gift a month-long subscription to a random chatter and paid for it using xQc's PayPal. Going a step further, Smith even started considering gifting multiple people subscriptions on xQc's tab. However, right before this could happen, the streamer rushed into the room thinking that Smith required his assistance:

"What happened? What happened? All good?"

To which Smith sheepishly replied:

"Oh no, we didn't do nothing."

3) Will Smith calls out xQc for banning chatter

During the broadcast, Will Smith and xQc went through a list of the individuals that the streamer has banned from his broadcasts. Further, they also read the messages which supposedly led to them being banned in the first place. Among the list, a banned individual had written the following message:

"MAKE BETTER CONTENT U TRASH."

Responding to this, Will Smith said:

"That's what he said? And he got banned for that? He got banned for that? Man, you're supposed to eat that and like, become the best in the world. You're supposed to thank him for that foolishness."

4) Will Smith reacts to hearing xQc's age

Throughout the broadcast, Will Smith was referred to by some of the chatters as "unc," which is short for Uncle, a reference to Smith's advancing age. During a conversation with the actor, xQc revealed his own age to him, stating that he was 29 years old now.

To this, Will Smith responded:

"You're twenty nine. Damn!"

While being jokingly irritated, xQc responded:

"Really? You're going to unc me now, you're mad you're getting unc'd, so then you're going to unc me now."

5) Will Smith reveals his son Jaden Smith watches xQc's broadcasts

In yet another bombshell revelation made by Will Smith, the Bad Boys star revealed that he had "checked" with his son, Jaden Smith, before appearing on the broadcast.

While xQc was thanking the actor for making an appearance on his broadcast, Smith claimed that not only was Jaden "tuned in," but that his older son Trey was a fellow Twitch streamer:

"Nah, this is beautiful man. I always check with Jaden... 'Oh Jaden, tell me about X.' I always check in with Jaden. Jaden is the one in the family that stays tuned in. My oldest son, Trey, too, so he's on Twitch too, so he does video games... He streams video games, every day, yeah."

Will Smith's entry onto the broadcast was just as unexpected as the collaboration itself, with the actor simply walking into the room while xQc was reacting to TikTok videos.

