"The collab we didn't know we needed"— Internet reacts to Will Smith's surprise appearance on xQc's Twitch stream

Will Smith, who is no stranger to a Twitch livestream, appeared on Felix "xQc" Lengyel's Twitch stream, revealing that his kids are big fans of the Canadian streamer and influencer. The actor's unexpected debut on xQc's broadcast on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, also came with some teasers for his next film projects.

Ad

That said, the Men in Black star's visit to xQc's streaming room has already elicited various reactions on social media. Fans and followers of both the actor and the Canadian streamer were shocked by the link-up.

"The collab we didn't know we needed," an X user commented about Smith's apperance on xQc's livestream.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many fans shared their reaction to Will Smith and xQc's collaboration, saying that it was the most "unexpected" crossover. One fan speculated that Smith didn't know the streamer before "receiving check".

"The most unexpected link up. What are they gonna talk about," an X user commented.

"Wow, what an unexpected crossover! Wonder what they talked about," another X user wrote.

"Not a shot in hell Will Smith knew who sqc is prior to receiving check," an X user commented.

Ad

Among other commenters, a netizen speculated that Hollywood actors linking up with streamers, like Will Smith did with the Canadian streamer, is the new way to "stay relevant." Meanwhile, another person shared a positive sentiment and wrote that Will Smith looked good on the livestream.

"The latest Hollywood move is for actors to ask streamers to go on their platform. To stay relevant," an X user pointed out.

Ad

"He's looking good. Hope he has a new film cooking," a user on X commented.

Will Smith confirms future projects, including I Am Legend 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his surprise appearance in xQc's live stream on February 19, 2025, Will Smith answered some fan questions and teased his future projects. He mentioned the I Am Legend sequel during his appearance in xQc's livestream.

When Smith was asked if there was any truth to the rumors of I Am Legend 2, he said,

"Yeah, [I Am Legend 2] is a real thing. Me and Michael B. Jordan, we sat down for about a week, just went through character stuff."

Ad

Smith added that Akita Goldsman will be writing the upcoming project. Another future project for Will Smith is the second installment of his 2008 action fantasy film Hancock. He also teased a possible addition to the cast, saying,

"There's a really cool Hancock 2 idea. We haven't even talked about it... I'm going to give you one little piece. Zendaya [is] being approached for a role in Hancock 2."

Ad

Hancock 2 has been a highly-anticipated movie, with talks about it starting shortly after the first movie came out in July 2008. In 2009, Hancock director told MTV News about Smith and his co-star, Charlize Theron, returning for a follow-up movie. Meanwhile, Peter Berg told the Comic Book Movie in 2012 that the second movie "will happen," but it's just "a question of timing."

Reportedly Hancock 2 is still in pre-production, with Adam Fierro and Glen Mazzara listed as screenwriters. I Am Legend 2 is also in pre-production, which is set to star both Smith and Michael B. Jordan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback