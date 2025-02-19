"This is exciting": Will Smith appears on xQc's Twitch stream in surprising collaboration

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" had a surprise for his audience on Twitch after Hollywood star Will Smith appeared on his February 19, 2025 broadcast. Felix had not indicated that there was a collaboration planned for today, so it naturally took his fans by surprise when the famous actor pulled up to his stream. Clips from the livestream have gone viral on social media.

Ad

Will Smith has interacted with Twitch streamers before, having met Kai Cenat at the 2025 Grammys. Many fans may have thought that it would be Kai to host the celebrity collaboration with him after Will had helped him with his bowtie on the red carpet, but it seems xQc has beaten him to the punch.

During the broadcast, Will Smith entered xQc's Twitch streaming room without any prior indication and said:

"Yo, what's up man? Yo, what's up! Yo what's up, what you're watching?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When the streamer replied that he was watching some TikTok videos, the Oscar-winning star actor replied jokingly that he thought it was his studio and that he did not know xQc was in there:

"Oh sorry, I didn't mean to, they told me that this was my studio. That I was allowed to come in here and do my thing. What's up man, how you feeling? Sorry, sorry, I didn't know you were in here! [laughs]"

Ad

After dapping up and exchanging pleasantries, Will Smith expressed how excited he was to be on the Twitch stream:

"What's up man, this is exciting. I didn't mean to interrupt."

Will Smith says Jaden Smith watches xQc and his oldest son streams video games on Twitch

Expand Tweet

Ad

xQc was very appreciative of the fact that the celebrity of such a high caliber had agreed to come on his Twitch stream, and thanked Will for it:

"Honestly, thank you so much for coming on. Thank you very much. It is really cool that you would come on the stream like that."

The actor turned it around and praised xQc, claiming that Jaden Smith stays "tuned in" to watch his livestreams. He also revealed that his oldest son uses Twitch:

Ad

"Nah, it is beautiful man. I always check with Jaden, 'Hey Jaden, tell me about X.' I'm always checking with Jaden. Jaden is the one in the family who stays tuned in. My oldest son Trey too, he's on Twitch too. He does video games."

xQc was very interested and asked:

"Oh really? Does stream content?"

Ad

Will Smith replied by saying Trey Smith streams video games every day:

"He streams video games. Every day, yeah."

xQc got excited and said:

"Wow, that is actually really nice! Does he play like a bunch of video games?"

For those unaware, xQc has collaborated with big artists before. Last year, he was on a Kick stream with Drake for a gambling sponsorship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback