Beta Squad vs AMP football match: Expected players and team lineups

One of the UK's biggest YouTube groups, Beta Squad, is set to take on another content-creating heavyweight in AMP. The two parties will lock horns this Sunday (June 2, 2024) in Selhurst Park, London, in an 11-a-side football match. They first announced this event back in April 2024. Naturally, in the weeks since then, several players and a couple of managers have been used for the teams. However, the actual full lineups aren't known yet.

Aside from the two groups' original members, who are expected to represent their respective Beta Squad and AMP, the other creators' futures are unknown since there will be an American-style draft pickup on June 1, 2024 (Saturday).

Who are the players that will play in the Beta Squad vs AMP match?

So far, 12 players and two managers have been confirmed for the game (excluding the original members of the two groups); the full squad for either team hasn't been revealed yet. Since each group's members are expected to represent it, here are the content creators likely to play for Beta Squad:

Amin "Chunkz" Niko Omilana Ayaanle "AJ Shabeel" Sharmarke "Sharky" Kenny "King Kenny"

Here is AMP's expected lineup:

Kai Cenat Chris "ChrisNxtDoor" Duke Dennis Davis "ImDavisss" Roberto "JustFanum" Din "Agent 00 Gaming"

Aside from the five original members of Beta Squad and the six members of AMP, there have already been other names that have been announced for the game. Here is a list of creators/streamers that will play in the match on June 2, 2024:

Kylie "Sketch" (Twitch streamer) Deji (British YouTuber) Felipe "Yung Filly" (British YouTuber and Twitch streamer) Harry Pinero (British YouTuber) Jidon "JiDion" (Rumble streamer and YouTuber) William "WillNE" (British YouTuber) Morgan "AngryGinge" (Twitch streamer) Christopher "ChrisMD" (British YouTuber) Danny Aarons (Twitch streamer) UTDTrey (Popular Football X user) Ali "AnEsonGib" (British YouTuber and influencer boxer) Harrison "Aitch" (British rapper) Ray "Rayasianboy" (Taiwanese Twitch streamer) Bradley Miller (Popular Beta Squad contestant)

Which of these players will play for which team is unknown right now.

Who are the managers of the two teams?

The managers for the upcoming event have been announced, with Mark Goldbridge — the popular YouTuber and creator of "The United Stand" — leading the UK side. On the American side, the surprise appointment is Druski, the well-known comedian and social media personality.

While it is unclear if this individual has any prior experience with European football, Goldbridge is no stranger to such events, having managed the YouTube All-Stars XI in the Sidemen Charity Match in both 2023 and 2024.

The match will kick off at around 4 pm local time. However, a recent hiccup involves Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who "lost his luggage" at an airport on his way to Taiwan earlier today (May 31). It remains to be seen if he can sort things out and fly to the UK in time for the match.