"Bros fighting the beat too": Fans react as Slim Albaher releases diss track against KSI before boxing match

YouTube creator Sulieman "Slim Albaher" has produced a diss track aimed at fellow YouTuber Olajide "KSI" ahead of their Misfits Boxing match-up on August 31, 2024. Slim will be accompanied by MMA fighter Anthony Taylor, with the pair going up against KSI in a tag-team style match at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Slim Albaher is a well-established YouTuber as well as a boxer, having over 644,000 subscribers on the platform, and subsequently holding a 7-0 record in his boxing career. He has achieved victory in his matches against other prominent creators such as Yousef "Fousey", FaZe member Thomas "Temperrr" and Nathaniel "Salt Papi".

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite his well-decorated boxing career, the creator's musical creation does not seem to have boded well with netizens, with many critiquing his lyrical ability or rhyming skills.

Expand Tweet

Netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with the diss track, with one user hilariously stating that Slim Albaher was "fighting" the track's beat before the upcoming boxing match while another user pointed out Slim Albaher's verses.

A user, @Jahhwba wrote:

"Bros fighting the beat too"

One user believed that the creator was making the diss track knowing that he would be "forgotten" once the match between him and KSI concludes. Responding to this, another user stated that Slim was taking full advantage of this opportunity since KSI's fanbase would pay attention to matters related to him, including the diss track.

@thechilluk was of the opinion that Albaher dissed KSI to stay relevant following the match:

"He knows that once this fight is over he will be forgotten"

Some netizens were still appreciative of Slim's music, with one user stating that the track did not sound "that bad" and was similar to prominent musical artist Machine Gun Kelly:

"Not even that bad just sounds like mgk," wrote @santanl08

Exploring YouTube star KSI's boxing career

KSI has participated in 10 bouts so far in his boxing career (Image via DAZN X Series/YouTube)

Sidemen co-founder Olajide "KSI" is also the CEO of Misfits boxing. The creator has participated in multiple matches since the beginning of his boxing career in 2018, with his debut amateur bout being with fellow YouTuber and friend Joe Weller.

Following that were two highly publicized matches with fellow Prime co-owner Logan Paul that took place in 2018 and 2019, with the first one ending in a draw and the second being a win for KSI.

Despite going against other creators such as Brandon "Swarmz", KSI has only suffered one loss, which was against pro boxer Tommy Fury. The pair went six rounds against each other. Tommy was declared the winner unanimously by the judges.

KSI's brother and fellow YouTuber Deji recently discussed losing a bet worth £1 million against the Sidemen creator. The bet involved training for six months to be able to get "six-pack" abs, which Deji was unable to do.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback