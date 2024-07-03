"I have no excuse": Deji addresses losing the £1 million bet with KSI

Deji has addressed losing the £1 million bet with his brother KSI about training to get a six-pack in six months in a recent video uploaded on YouTube. Clips from the video have been going viral on social media after Deji lost the wager after showing off his transformation on camera in a stream dated Jule 1.

KSI refused to give him the £1 million, claiming that while his brother's fitness had improved he had failed to meet the stipulations of the bet. In the aftermath of the viral stream, Deji spoke on the matter and claimed that out of the six months he had only trained seriously for two:

"Unfortunately, the bet I had with my brother, the £1 million bet, yes I understand I had six months to do it but I left it for a month and a half, going on two months to really take it seriously. I have no excuse. I am not going to make excuses for myself, because that's what losers do. I refuse to make an excuse for myself."

Trending

Later on in the video, Deji goes on to state how annoyed he is with himself for failing his brother KSI's bet:

"Yeah, I am annoyed at myself. JJ did give me a lot longer than two months to get the six-pack. I was going for a few things, regarding like a house and everything but that's again no excuse. I should have put the initiative in and got the six-pack."

"I am going to keep this going": Deji vows to get the six-pack and continue his fitness journey after losing the bet to KSI

Expand Tweet

KSI may have come up as a YouTuber but has made a name for himself as a boxer over the years as well. For the combat sport, he underwent a lot of training, developing a six-pack on multiple occasions. While discussing it on a Sidemen podcast in November of 2023, he had bet Deji a million pounds to get a six-pack like his in six months.

It was decided that Deji would have till June 30 to get in shape, which many thought was ample time for him. However, he failed to get a six-pack and KSI made fun of him and claimed he got a three-pack instead.

In a video he posted on July 2 titled "I lost," Deji addressed losing the bet. But instead of only harping on his failings, the YouTuber claimed that the fitness journey had helped him a lot:

"What I am basically going to do now for myself, this whole fitness journey has been amazing for me. Not just aesthetically but for my mind and everything it has done wonders for me. I am more hungry than I have ever been. If you guys knew what I do behind the scenes you would know how hungry I am, not just in terms of fitness but in terms of finances and everything. I am hungry as hell, I am doing so much outside of YouTube."

Deji went on to thank the fans and supporters:

"I just want to say to the ones on the stream and the ones who supported me in the poll and everything that I appreciate you guys so much. You guys wanted me to get that million, which is amazing. I used to think that we are in a society where we don't like to give, but that kind of surprised me. I was taken aback."

Deji finally announced that he would keep training to get the six-pack that he wagered with KSI despite an ongoing bet due to the huge benefits the hard work had given him over the last couple of months:

"I am going to keep this going, I want to show you guys that I can get this six-pack. When I have my fight next, you're going to see me in good condition. Not just the condition you used to see me in. You are going to see me smiling a lot and I am going to enjoy punching someone's face in. But that's for another time."

While it seems Deji is already preparing for his next boxing fight, readers might be interested to know that KSI recently broke his silence on how his brother could have won against Jake Paul in 2018 in one of the first mainstream YouTube boxing matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback