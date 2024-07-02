Deji before and after: How does the YouTuber look after completing KSI's £1 million challenge?

UK YouTuber Deji Olatunji (formerly ComedyShortsGamer), who has a whopping 12.2 million subscribers on YouTube, was recently the center of a viral wager. For context, his brother JJ "KSI," the popular YouTuber and online personality, had challenged Deji to get abs by the end of July 1, 2024. A whopping £1,000,000 was on the line as well.

Deji finally revealed his physique yesterday (July 1). He took to his official Instagram account to share his 10-week body transformation. The YouTuber was not in the best of shape at the start of his workout regime. His current condition, however, is much more defined and toned.

Here is the before and after comparison of the YouTuber's 10-week physique along with his caption:

"Though I didn’t win the bet, I’m proud of what I have accomplished in just a month and a half. I’ll carry on the fitness and get you guys that six-pack."

Trending

Deji shares his body transformation (Image via Instagram)

Did Deji win the £1,000,000 bet put forward by KSI?

Deji has been rushing against the clock in recent weeks to meet the deadline set by his brother KSI. As previously mentioned, the wager was for Deji to achieve a full six-pack by July 1. Successfully doing so would earn him a whopping £1 million.

Unfortunately, the final results were not quite satisfactory, according to KSI (which meant that Deji didn't quite get to pocket the money). The disappointing outcome was revealed during KSI's YouTube livestream last night following the Portugal vs. Slovenia match.

It seems that despite some visible abs, KSI found them not as chiseled and toned as he had hoped. Despite the public's vote in favor of the YouTuber receiving the money (which he won with 51%), KSI deemed the results unsatisfactory. He said:

"Oh, sh*t 51% yes. Oh my god. You know what that means? You are still not getting the million. The f*ck you think this is? I don't give a f*ck what you lot think. I thought I would just give you lot a bit of fun, nah brother!"

He added that the results weren't quite the "six-pack abs" that were on the line but rather a "three-pack." KSI also highlighted that Deji had six months to work on his body (but he ended up only using 10 weeks). He said:

"You got a three-pack! You got a three-pack, I ain't giving you a million for that. Show it again. What the f*ck is that Deji, huh? You had six months. You had six months and you gave me three-pack!"

Expand Tweet

Despite not winning the actual prize money (€1 million), the UK YouTuber's 10-week physical transformation was certainly impressive to many, and he received praise for his efforts.

In fact, his trainer (Jamescooperbtx) commented that this transformation was achieved in barely 10 weeks. He also mentioned that with an additional 4 weeks, Deji could become "shredded."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback