KSI refuses to give his brother Deji £1 million even though viewers voted for him to win the six-pack bet

Olajide "KSI" and his brother Deji appeared on stream on July 1 as the predetermined date for the conclusion of their £1 million bet about the latter getting a six-pack before the Summer of 2024. The wager was placed on the Sidemen+ podcast back in November, with fellow hosts Behzinga being quite sure that Deji would go on to win the million quid.

However, KSI has officially refused to pay up after his brother showed off his body after months of training. What's more, Olajide's claim that Deji had not built abs went directly against the wishes of his viewers, 51% of whom had gone against this decision in an on-stream poll.

KSI, however, was unnerved and stated:

"Oh, sh*t 51% yes. Oh my god. You know what that means? You are still not getting the million. The f*ck you think this is? I don't give a f*ck what you lot think. I thought I would just give you lot a bit of fun, nah brother!"

The popular content creator further trolled Deji for not doing enough to get a six-pack in six months, claiming what he had shown on stream as a "three-pack":

"You got a three-pack! You got a three-pack, I ain't giving you a million for that. Show it again. What the f*ck is that Deji, huh? You had six months. You had six months and you gave me three-pack!"

Watch: KSI's brother Deji comes on stream to see if he won the £1 million bet

As mentioned, the wager came about while KSI and Deji were on the Sidemen podcast last year in November. The discussion had turned to Olajide's family having good genetics for training their bodies and to prove Bezhinga wrong, KSI offered his brother a million pounds if he could train for six months and get a six-pack.

The stipulations were laid out, and Deji would have until the end of June 2024 to get in shape and get his hands on the £1 million. On July 1, it was announced that the two brothers would be going live to see the results of the bet.

KSI had Deji remove his shirt and asked him to face the camera to help the viewers see his transformation. However, KSI was not convinced about his brother's abs and stated:

"I am trying to decide if that's actually abs. Because I don't know."

KSI was initially quite supportive of Deji's training and told his brother that he was in good shape. However, it was not enough for the £1 million six-pack bet:

"Don't get me wrong. Phenomenal shape, I am actually very proud of you. You look good, yeah bro, look at you. This looks great. But I don't think you have abs."

Moments later, KSI would go on to make fun of his brother's abs and call them three-packs. He would also reject an extension of the wager, shutting down Deji's request to get a couple of more weeks to train for the desired results.

