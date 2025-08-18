Political commentator and streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; Bonnell has a 14-year-old son named Nathan, who recently became the center of controversy after he posted a pro-Hitler message on X on August 14, 2025. Since then, the teenager has not held back with his activity on the platform and has continued to portray an extremist image.Nathan initially gained attention in the streaming space in July 2024, when he was permanently banned from Twitch for appearing to shoot a toy airsoft gun at his father during a livestream.In August 2025, the 14-year-old caught the attention of another prominent political commentator, Twitch's Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker, after the latter reviewed some of the controversial comments posted by the former. In these messages, Destiny's son had praised Hitler and suggested that his reign &quot;protected the West&quot;:&quot;The N*zis were protecting the west by invading Poland. The Reich was a blockade against the USSR and the rest of Europe, they took up all responsibilities of the failing Polish government and they stated this explicitly multiple times. Hitler is a Hero.&quot;ɢᴏꜱᴘᴇʟ | ɴᴀᴛʜᴀɴɪᴇʟ ᴊ ʙᴏɴɴᴇʟʟ ɪ @facelessgospelLINKThe Nazis were protecting the west by invading Poland. The Reich was a blockade against the USSR and the rest of Europe, they took up all responsibilities of the failing Polish government and they stated this explicitly multiple times. Hitler is a Hero.Piker reacted, crediting Nathan's contentious behaviour to his upbringing by his &quot;shi**y deadbeat father&quot;:&quot;He's been on the internet since he was a baby, and worse, he has been on Destiny's Discord since he was a baby, okay? And of course, when you pair that up with just being a sh**y deadbeat father... This is the outcome of someone who is extremely extremely online. It's an incredibly sad state of affairs.&quot;&quot;The problem is not the internet, the problem is my father...&quot;: Nathan speaks on his relationship with DestinyOn August 18, 2025, a few days after his supposedly pro-N*zi statements, Nathan took to X yet again and addressed the backlash. He criticised his parents, suggesting that their lack of emotional involvement in his life played a pivotal role in leading to his current state:&quot;The problem is not the internet, the problem, is my father, the problem is my mother, the problem is that I had to grow up without one concurrent, present father in my life while being berated and yelled at by my mom constantly, and always being the target of nonstop shaming.&quot;The teenager continued to express his angst, mentioning the hatred he has for humanity, while also touching on loneliness:&quot;I’m just f**king sick of living the way I am, I hate everyone, I don’t have any actual friends, only 2, I don’t have any plan for my life, and I don’t care, I just don’t care about anything anymore.&quot;In a final statement, he mentioned not having love for his mother, Rachel, whose relationship with Destiny became public following their divorce. He also expressed a sense of neglect and a disconnect from his father:&quot;I do not respect my mother, I do not love my mother, I only live with my mother. There are good times, but every good time I have with her is overshadowed by an even worse time. My father isn’t even my father, it feels like. No one took any actual time to raise me, f**k everyone.&quot;Destiny’s son seemingly advocates for the extermination of &quot;non-whites&quot;In a debate with Drew Pavlou, Nathan was asked if he agreed with &quot;mass-killings&quot; and if &quot;all non-whites should be exterminated&quot; in America. He responded positively, agreeing with the statement:&quot;('So mass killings... give people a time to leave and then all non-whites should be exterminated?' asked Drew) Yep ('Seriously, you believe in the extermination of non-whites in America?') Yes, yeah.&quot;When asked if he agreed with his grandmother, who is of Cuban heritage, falling under this extermination, he maintained a defensive stance:&quot;('So what happens to your grandmother who's Cuban?' asked Drew) Why are you bringing family into this?... She'd probably leave. She is a smart lady, so she'd be packing up and leaving ('So you think your grandmother should be deported?'). You know exactly what I'm going to say, you're just trying to get me to say it myself.&quot;In other news, HasanAbi has accused Destiny of urging his audience to kill the former in real life.