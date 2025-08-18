  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Sociopathic cult leader": HasanAbi alleges streamer Destiny rallied his audience to 'kill him in real life'

"Sociopathic cult leader": HasanAbi alleges streamer Destiny rallied his audience to 'kill him in real life'

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 18, 2025 06:31 GMT
&quot;Sociopathic cult leader&quot;: HasanAbi alleges streamer Destiny rallied his audience to
HasanAbi has alleged Destiny rallied his audience to 'kill him in real life (Image via Instagram/@hasandpiker and @destiny)

Hasan Piker, popularly known as "HasanAbi," has alleged that Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, also known as "Destiny," rallied his audience to 'kill him in real life.' On August 17, 2025, HasanAbi shared a screenshot of chat logs from the same day showing Destiny's alleged text messages, in which the Nebraska native shared a link to the latter's Twitch stream and allegedly wrote the following:

Ad
( [2025-08-17 09:01:09.119 UTC] destiny: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2538252998?t=3h58m10s I honestly think you could perfectly justify attacking/killing Hasan IRL for statements like this. this is just so far beyond the pale it's actually unbelievable."
Screenshot of the chat logs that Hasan posted on X, containing Destiny&#039;s alleged messages (Image via x.com/hasanthehun)
Screenshot of the chat logs that Hasan posted on X, containing Destiny's alleged messages (Image via x.com/hasanthehun)

While referring to the permanently banned Twitch streamer as a "sociopathic cult leader," Hasan wrote the following in his X post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"instead of taking care of his son who has now turned into a n**i, this sociopathic cult leader is actively telling his audience that it's moral to kill me in real life because i said Palestinians have a legal right to resist against an illegal occupying force conducting a raid."
HasanAbi&#039;s X post, dated August 17, 2025, in which he called Destiny a &quot;sociopathic cult leader&quot; (Image via x.com/hasanthehun)
HasanAbi's X post, dated August 17, 2025, in which he called Destiny a "sociopathic cult leader" (Image via x.com/hasanthehun)

"This goes maybe a step beyond drama" - HasanAbi says Destiny "celebrated" when he got "harassed" in real life

On August 17, 2025, a seven-minute-11-second video from HasanAbi's recent livestream was posted on his official subreddit, r/Hasan_Piker. At the four-minute mark, while reacting to Destiny's alleged messages in the "Destinygg" chat room, the Turkish-American personality claimed that Steven "celebrated" when he was "harassed" in real life.

Ad

He elaborated:

"What the f**k? One of his f**king active cyberstalking sex cult members literally approached me in public, if you recall... when I was at the DNC. And he actually celebrated that in his community. So, in the past, he has legitimately celebrated people coming up to me and harassing me in the real world. So now, he's amplifying that to his own audience, to his own community. And not only is he increasing the intensity and saying that it's justifiable to attack and kill me in real life. I think this goes maybe a step beyond drama, at that point."
Ad
Ad

In other news, HasanAbi's statement, in which he seemingly called Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, a "valid military target," has gone viral on social media.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications