"Sociopathic cult leader": HasanAbi alleges streamer Destiny rallied his audience to 'kill him in real life'

Hasan Piker, popularly known as &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; has alleged that Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, also known as &quot;Destiny,&quot; rallied his audience to 'kill him in real life.' On August 17, 2025, HasanAbi shared a screenshot of chat logs from the same day showing Destiny's alleged text messages, in which the Nebraska native shared a link to the latter's Twitch stream and allegedly wrote the following:( [2025-08-17 09:01:09.119 UTC] destiny: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2538252998?t=3h58m10s I honestly think you could perfectly justify attacking/killing Hasan IRL for statements like this. this is just so far beyond the pale it's actually unbelievable.&quot;Screenshot of the chat logs that Hasan posted on X, containing Destiny's alleged messages (Image via x.com/hasanthehun)While referring to the permanently banned Twitch streamer as a &quot;sociopathic cult leader,&quot; Hasan wrote the following in his X post:&quot;instead of taking care of his son who has now turned into a n**i, this sociopathic cult leader is actively telling his audience that it's moral to kill me in real life because i said Palestinians have a legal right to resist against an illegal occupying force conducting a raid.&quot;HasanAbi's X post, dated August 17, 2025, in which he called Destiny a &quot;sociopathic cult leader&quot; (Image via x.com/hasanthehun)&quot;This goes maybe a step beyond drama&quot; - HasanAbi says Destiny &quot;celebrated&quot; when he got &quot;harassed&quot; in real lifeOn August 17, 2025, a seven-minute-11-second video from HasanAbi's recent livestream was posted on his official subreddit, r/Hasan_Piker. At the four-minute mark, while reacting to Destiny's alleged messages in the &quot;Destinygg&quot; chat room, the Turkish-American personality claimed that Steven &quot;celebrated&quot; when he was &quot;harassed&quot; in real life.He elaborated:&quot;What the f**k? One of his f**king active cyberstalking sex cult members literally approached me in public, if you recall... when I was at the DNC. And he actually celebrated that in his community. So, in the past, he has legitimately celebrated people coming up to me and harassing me in the real world. So now, he's amplifying that to his own audience, to his own community. And not only is he increasing the intensity and saying that it's justifiable to attack and kill me in real life. I think this goes maybe a step beyond drama, at that point.&quot; Hasan reacts to Destiny's threats by u/DAMONSIPICH in Hasan_Piker In other news, HasanAbi's statement, in which he seemingly called Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, a &quot;valid military target,&quot; has gone viral on social media.