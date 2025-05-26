CookingWithKya alleged cheating controversy at Kai Cenat's Streamer University explained

Streamer and social media influencer Kya "CookingWithKya" Renee took part in Twitch megastar Kai Cenat's recent Streamer University (SU) initiative, acting as a culinary professor in a cooking and lifestyle class. Considering the university's participants are frequently streaming, drama became part of SU's inaugural session, and Kya's presence at Darryl "DDG's" party contributed significantly.

For context, DDG, who shared his knowledge on music and YouTube as a professor at Streamer University, snuck out of the university campus in Akron and threw a "frat party." It featured other streamers, including CookingWithKya, who was allegedly seen dancing with a man while in an active relationship.

Kya's reported partner, Twitch streamer Zaay, reacted to the incident and took to X, describing the situation:

"damn i’m in the hotel waiting for my bi*cc and she at the club 6 minutes away from me getting her a*s slapped live infront of 50k people... clout ah dangerous drug, never trust no bi*cc y'all, learn from me."

Soon enough, clips surfaced, showing Kya dancing and allegedly making physical contact with other male attendees. Following his initial post on X, Zaay called out Streamer University as a whole:

"#FU*CSTREAMERUNIVERSITY I JUST LOST MY BALL."

"How can you cheat with somebody you not with?": CookingWithKya addresses the cheating allegations live while at Streamer University

After the party, back at the Streamer University dorm rooms, Kya booted up her Twitch stream and responded to the cheating allegations leveled against her. She claimed that she was never in a relationship with Zaay to begin with:

"How can you cheat with somebody you not with? What did I do? I'm okay, I'm great, I'm havin' fun, Streamer's University!"

The streamer then said she was initially willing to give her relationship with Zaay a shot, provided he "established" himself as a content creator. Kya added that the relationship "frustrated" her and claimed that he restricted her career movements:

"I was respectful enough to tell him, I still want this, but I just want you to go get established, that's all I was asking for... It got to a point where I kept telling him... y'all, I got so fed up, I was literally telling him to go hang out with boys, you have friends out here, like, get out the house, you don't stay with me 24/7. I just got frustrated of carrying the weight... y'all I couldn't do nothing, he didn't let me do nothing, like, oh my gosh."

"She was so easy to love...": Zaay speaks on his relationship with CookingWithKya

On May 25, 2025, Zaay went live to share his thoughts on the incident at Streamer University. During the broadcast, the streamer mentioned that a "majority" of the viral food plates Kya prepared on her social media accounts were for him to eat. Additionally, he commended his former partner's culinary skills and spoke on the appreciation he has for her as a person:

"('You know what's crazy, you was the ni**a she was cooking all that sh*t for!') Facts... majority of the plates y'all see. I ain't gon' lie she cook good as f**k too... it wasn't just for show, she knew what she was doing. She was such a cool, good person, she was so easy to love... I just fell in love and she's bad as hell, no cap... I just fell in love with the person that she was."

Zaay then read a comment in the chat poking fun at the situation:

"(Reading chat) 'No more plates for you now,' Nah, ni**a we back to the chicken strips and the f**king fries gang."

This particular stream would turn out to be Zaay's most successful on Twitch yet. In the four-hour runtime, the streamer clocked 993 new followers with an average viewership of about 5,000, reaching its peak at 7,130.

In other news, Streamer University ended its 2025 session on May 25. Before the first session concluded, Kai Cenat announced the university's second year.

