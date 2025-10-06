DDG and Jay Cinco's feud explained

Prominent Streamers Darryl &quot;DDG&quot; and Jay Cinco have been going back and forth online following Cinco's departure from the newly formed content creation group, the &quot;Capaholics,&quot; which features streamers DDG, Deshae Frost, and NotQuiteLikeDub. In a solo stream from his car on October 3, 2025, Cinco alluded to a certain Capaholics member feeling like they &quot;ran the program.&quot;DDG quipped back in a stream of his own, asking fans to call him &quot;DDProgram&quot; while claiming Jay Cinco lied. Cinco's stream on October 3 indicated that Capaholics wasn’t built on genuine relationships, and staying would’ve meant &quot;selling his soul&quot;:&quot;The opportunity looked promising, but it's like, man, I can't go against myself for that sh*t, I can't. That's selling my soul. That's genuinely selling my soul. Going against what I believe in is right, and doing it for some money, for some opportunities. I can't do it, bro. I can't. I just couldn't, bro.&quot;Jay Cinco's video then prompted a response from DDG on October 4, who claimed that Cinco was &quot;selfish and lame&quot; for making statements against Capaholics:&quot;Just because you're a part of something doesn't mean you gotta diss it... knowing that we tryna do something new, knowing that we tryna build something to try and pin a narrative on a brand new group is very selfish and lame.&quot; While the origin of the tension between Darryl and Jay Cinco was unclear at the beginning, clips posted as the drama unfolded indicated that Darryl was upset about Cinco donating to BruceDropEmOff, a streamer with whom DDG has a long-standing online feud.A clip from October 5 featured DDG saying:&quot;I called him a d*ck sucker 'bout 10 times 'cuz he sent Bruce $1,500.&quot;This statement from Darryl came after Jay Cinco reacted to Darryl's initial response on October 4. In Cinco's reaction, he mentioned never having a real friendship with Darryl:&quot;I thought we were homies, but we were not homies. Homies don't do that. Homies do not hit below the belt. Homies do not disrespect each other... A lotta these ni**as enable his behaviour... that's not right.&quot; DDG and Jay Cinco end their association on-stream The drama reached a conclusion on October 5, after DDG reacted to Jay Cinco's second response. Cinco broke the chain first, ending their association by saying:&quot;As far as involving myself with you again, energy-wise. I'm cool, gang. I'm on a whole other level mentally, brother. I'm not trying to associate myself with you in any way.&quot;DDG responded positively and shared a similar sentiment:&quot;Me neither ni**a.&quot;In other news, DDG and Reggie had feuded after Reggie reacted to a clip of Darryl, and the backlash escalated into personal attacks before being addressed live.