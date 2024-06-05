Entire Jynxzi and Breckie Hill relationship timeline explored

Twitch streamer and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege player Nicholas "Jynxzi" has quickly become among the leading streamers out there. He has over 5.8 million followers on his Twitch account and 115K subscribers, which makes him the most subbed streamer on the purple platform. Being such a popular name, naturally, his personal life has become a topic of interest to many.

Notably, he was in a relationship with Breckie Hill, who is a popular Instagram model and adult content creator. This article will look to delve into the timeline of the relationship.

When did Jynxzi and Breckie Hill start dating?

Jynxzi and Breckie Hill began dating earlier this year and started collaborating around February 2024. They created content together on Nicholas' Twitch channel, where they played Rainbow Six Siege. From the start, they had great chemistry, and it was clear that a friendship was developing.

Shortly after collaborating, they grew closer, sharing kisses and going on dates. Later that same month (February 2024), Jynxzi confirmed their relationship by referring to Breckie as "my girl."

Jynxzi and Breckie Hill's first break up

Three months (May 2024) into their relationship, they faced their first roadblock. Jynxzi took to his social media to reveal that he had broken up with Breckie. In the video, he said:

"The first thing I wanna say is, I did not get cheated on, I did not get lied to, I did not get taken advantage of. I know that's a lot of people's immediate perception, and that's the first thing people think of, but none of that happened."

He explained that the main reason the relationship didn't work out was him not putting in enough "effort":

"The main reason why the relationship didn't work was simply because I just, at first, I didn't put as much effort as she put in and it's not- it's not her fault at all, it's majority my fault. All I wanna say is, at the end of the day if you guys do seriously love me and care about me, just leave her alone and leave her out of this, because I promise you, majority of the reason why the relationship did not work was because of me. Okay?"

Jynxzi and Breckie Hill get back together before their second break-up

Despite the breakup, a few days later, fans online began to speculate that they were back together. For instance, a verified X page (@yoxics) posted pictures from Breckie Hill's Snapchat story that seemingly showed items belonging to Nicholas, indicating that they were still together.

On May 29, the streamer confirmed that they were indeed back together. In a social media post, he said:

"Me and Breckie broke up but that was not good. That was not fun. That was pretty rough. But we ended up getting back together and I'm very happy about that."

Despite announcing their reconciliation on May 29, the streamer gave another update on June 2, stating that they have once again separated. A teary-eyed Jynxzi stated:

"You know we have broken up a couple of times but this is definitely the last time. I can just tell you guys that this is the last time and this is the first time on stream that I am talking about it because I feel you guys deserve to know."

Explaining the reason behind the separation, he added:

"I think streaming is obviously really important to me but she was also really important to me. I just was never ever good at making her feel that. I am very crushed that it all just couldn't work out."

The relationship had naturally divided Jynxzi's fan base for a long time, given the nature of the content Breckie produces. However, there was also a certain section that was rooting for them. Nonetheless, it appears that their chapter is over for now. It remains to be seen if Breckie will provide more details.