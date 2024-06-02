"100% my fault" - Jynxzi bursts into tears while announcing breakup with Breckie Hill, says it's "definitely the last time"

On June 2, 2024, Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi" hosted a brief livestream to announce his breakup with Breckie Hill. A few days ago (May 29, 2024), Jynxzi revealed that he had gotten back together with Breckie Hill and addressed the "cheating" allegations. Explaining why he reconnected with the latter after breaking up, Jynxzi said:

"You know, me and Breckie broke up. But that was, you know, not good. That was... not fun. It was pretty rough. But we ended up getting back together. And I'm very, very happy about that."

Four days later, on June 2, 2024, the Rainbow Six Siege streamer disclosed that he and Breckie Hill had broken up again. In a Twitch stream titled, we broke up, Nicholas stated that his community "deserved to know" that he and Hill had split.

He elaborated:

"We, basically, just broke up and... it just didn't work out. And, I think you guys deserve to know that we did break up. I mean, you guys deserve to know that, at least, I'm not going to get into every single thing that happened as to why we broke up."

Jynxzi then explained why he and Hill split up, stating that the latter did not believe he cared about their relationship and did not "prioritize her." The 22-year-old added:

"But nothing she did was wrong. She didn't do anything wrong. The reason why we broke up was 100% my fault. I never, obviously, cheated or anything like that. She just felt that I didn't care as much about the relationship as she did. And, she also felt that I cared more about... my job than the relationship. And, she didn't feel that I prioritized her as much as she prioritized me."

Timestamp: 00:01:15

"We've broken up a couple of times, but this is definitely the last time" - Jynxzi left in tears while announcing his recent breakup with Breckie Hill

At the four-minute mark of the broadcast, Jynxzi got emotional and burst into tears while discussing his breakup with Breckie Hill. Asserting that it was the "last time" they had split, the SpaceStation Gaming-affiliated personality said:

"I really was happy and I think she made me happier than I have felt in a while. But eventually, I will probably get over it. But this isn't... you know, we've broken up a couple of times, but this is definitely the last time."

Timestamp: 00:03:45

The Twitch streamer continued:

"I can just, kind of... tell you guys this is the last time. And, it's the first time I've went on stream and talked about it because I feel like that's what you guys deserve to know."

At the time of writing, Breckie Hill had not addressed her breakup with Jynxzi.