Eugenia Cooney's online career explored as alleged neighbor's claim about her "passing away" goes viral

YouTuber Eugenia Cooney has become the topic of discussion in online content creator circles due to claims by those alleged to be her neighbors that the streamer recently passed away. The YouTuber, boasting 2.13 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for her make-up review videos, vlogs, and clothing try-out videos.

Ad

Further, in a claim made by Meta AI, the YouTuber had passed away on July 12, 2025, at the age of 30 due to supposed "acute multi-organ dysfunction." Further, Meta AI claimed that her family had stated "that she had been under specialized care for longstanding health conditions."

In a post shared on Facebook, a screenshot depicting a response from Meta AI about Eugenia Cooney's supposed passing said:

"Despite facing criticism and concerns about her health, Eugenia remained a prominent figure in the online community until her passing. Her legacy continues to inspire fans to practice compassion, support mental health awareness, and celebrate individuality."

Ad

Trending

Cooney's alleged neighbor made a comment on Facebook claiming that she had passed away "last Saturday," which was July 12, 2025, similar to the claim made by Meta AI. The comment made by the neighbor stated:

"I live round the block from her, last Saturday at around 11pm ambulance was outside, i was walking my dog and saw ambulance bringing a body out in a body bag."

Ad

Although no official statement from Eugenia Cooney's family has been made online, netizens have been speculating about her passing and expressing concern about her health online. This article explores the trajectory of her YouTube career and how she gained online influence.

Ad

Exploring Eugenia Cooney's online content creation career

Ad

Eugenia Cooney, born Colleen Cooney, is a veteran YouTuber who joined the Google-owned platform in 2011. Born on July 27, 1994, Cooney began her online career at the age of 16, livestreaming herself on YouNow, a live broadcasting platform. Eventually, she created her YouTube channel, uploading content quite similar to her recent videos, staying true to her brand with cosplay outfits, daily vlogs, makeup tutorials, and clothing hauls.

Subsequently, she became involved in controversies over her supposed encouragement of eating disorders within her audience through her online content, with her videos and photos being used in "pro-ana" communities, which would involve the promotion of anorexia.

Ad

Further, in 2015, viewers started expressing concerns about her weight loss and mental health, with a Change.org petition being created, titled "Temporarily Ban Eugenia Cooney off of YouTube," receiving over 18,000 signatures at the time before being removed. Subsequently, she shifted to livestreaming on Twitch in 2018, accumulating over 437,000 followers.

YouTube star Shane Dawson eventually made an hour-long YouTube documentary titled "The Return of Eugenia Cooney" in 2019, focusing solely on Eugenia Cooney. In it, she confirmed that she had been dealing with an eating disorder and talked about her recovery process.

Ad

Throughout her time online, she gained popularity for her emo aesthetic, gothic makeup, and outfits. While she was banned on Twitch in 2022 and stopped streaming on the Amazon-owned platform altogether in 2023, she continued to maintain her presence on YouTube, with her most recent video being uploaded on November 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, her last upload on Instagram, where she has 742,000 followers, was on June 28, 2025, with her making the post about the passing of her dog, Buzz. Her TikTok account (@eugeniaxo) has accumulated over 2.8 million followers. In 2024, her account was restricted, and viewers were directed to the National Alliance for Eating Disorders website before the account was eventually reinstated. Her last post on the platform was on June 28, 2025.

Ad

There have been claims that the recently posted videos on her social media channels are pre-recorded, with them supposedly being posted by her mother. As previously stated, no official confirmation has been received about her passing as of yet.

In other news, TikToker Nick Harris was apprehended by the police in Spartanburg, South Carolina, after he reportedly broke into his grandmother's house while broadcasting the entire ordeal live on the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More