What is the controversy surrounding Nick Harris on TikTok? Spartanburg arrest incident explored 

On the morning of July 14, 2025, TikToker Nick Harris was arrested in Spartanburg, South Carolina, after reportedly breaking into his grandmother’s house in the middle of the night and livestreaming about it on the platform.
The mugshot following his arrest has now gone viral after the Spartanburg Sheriff’s Department shared his arrest record on their website. According to the report, Harris was charged with first-degree burglary and resisting arrest without assault.
This is not the first time Nick Harris has been arrested. Earlier, he was taken into custody reportedly over three dozen times, including for charges such as domestic violence, drug possession, and more. Since then, he has sparked controversy across TikTok.
Following his recent arrest, Nick is expected to be arraigned at the General Sessions Court in Spartanburg later this week and is currently in custody at the Spartanburg County Jail. His grandmother reportedly had a restraining order against him, which was violated when he broke and entered her house.
He shared his late-night adventure on TikTok on Monday in a video titled “Nick’s Hiding Out WHERE? 7/14/25 2 am.” The one-minute clip showed him raiding the fridge, store room, and closet. He also tried to build a fort and grab food and a toolbox, among other things.
More about Nick Harris’ TikTok controversy
Nick Harris has a TikTok has had many TikTok channels. However, his currently active one is @conquer.daily, where he talks about his mental health challenges, addiction, and journey to sobriety. However, his content has often been deemed as “manipulative, exploitative, and even dangerous,” as reported by Medium.com.
For instance, he has a history of substance abuse, domestic abuse, and failed rehab attempts – all of which have been documented on his account.
Earlier this year, he stayed at Patrick Ridge’s ‘Sober Living Home’ in Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee. However, he soon checked himself out and violated multiple restraining orders by breaking into his grandmother's and neighbors’ homes, having live meltdowns, and sharing self-destructive content.
Apart from the controversy surrounding his lifestyle and day-to-day habits, Nick Harris also stirred drama after trying to sell explicit photos and videos of himself and his on-and-off girlfriend, Mariah, on Instagram and X.
His toxic relationship with Mariah has also created a scandal. They are often seen fighting on camera, breaking up, making up, and engaging in tearful and erratic dialogues. Nick’s videos titled “She left again…” and “Mariah said she’s done…” have earned thousands of views but have been described as harmful to young viewers.
Nick Harris has also often gone on record to say he was unable to visit Ohio and Louisiana. While there is no evidence he’s facing legal troubles, his followers and fellow TikTokers have speculated there are active warrants against him in both states.
TikTok content creator Ophelia Nichols, who goes by Mama Tot on her 13 million-strong channel, issued a warning against Harris earlier this year. She wrote under one of her posts in a stitched comment:
“Nick Harris is legitimately dangerous to people, especially young people. He needs to be off this app.”
Several YouTube channels have also publicly warned viewers from consuming Nick’s content, including the 1-hour and 17-minute-long video by RKH Media titled “The END Of TikTok’s Most Delusional Narcissist | Nick Harris.” It was posted in March 2025 and discusses Harris’s rise and fall from fame.
TikTok influencer Robbie Harvey also posted previous videos of Nick in the wake of his arrest. It showed him demanding money from a fellow streamer, @Sarahtonin, before continuing an interview. True crime reporter and TikToker @AllegedlyReportedly also urged people not to make fun of Nick Harris’ current state, but to pray that he gets the assistance he needs.