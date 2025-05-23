Why was Adin Ross' friend Cuffem jailed? Supposed reason explored

Kick streamer and Adin Ross' friend, Cameron "Cuffem," was reportedly jailed for speeding and driving recklessly. On May 22, 2025, Adin Ross took to his alternate X account, @AR15thed3mon, to share an alleged mugshot of Cuffem's arrest. In a social media post captioned, "LMFAOOOOOOO," two charges against the content creator were purportedly filed.

"Speeding 100/70. Offense type - Misdemeanor. Court - State. Reckless driving. Offense type - Misdemeanor. Court - State."

Cameron eventually hosted an Instagram Live session, supposedly after getting released from jail. While claiming to have been incarcerated for eight hours, the 23-year-old insisted he was not joking about the situation:

"Just got out of jail, my n***a. Just got out of jail, my n***a. I was in jail for the last eight hours, my n***a. I'm not even trolling, my n***a. I was in jail for the last f**king eight hours, my n***a. Sitting in that f**king cell of doomsville, my n***a. Holy s**t, yeah. F**k Georgia, n***a! I'm not even care for n***a. Just got out of jail, n***a. 'No one here to pick you up?' Yup. No one's here to pick me up, my n***a. Just got out of prison, nobody's here to pick me up, my n***a."

Cuffem explains what happened when he got arrested for driving recklessly in Georgia

During his Just Chatting Kick livestream on May 23, 2025, Cuffem discussed his arrest in Georgia. While claiming he considered overspeeding his car when someone began following him, the Kick streamer stated that he stopped and pulled over due to his PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder).

"So, I was flying out on the road, bro. Like, I don't know. The reason why I stopped was because I ain't going to lie, chat, I have mad PTSD. You know what I'm saying? It was about to rain, and I was like, 'N***a, do I really want to go, like, 200 in the rain, bro?' Like, I was thinking because, I ain't going to lie, it took me a little bit to pull over. I was just driving, he was behind me. I'm thinking, and I sat there, and I thought for like three minutes, like, before I pulled over, I like, I can see him. Before I pulled over, I was like, 'Damn, do I want to, like, take this n****a turnpike?'"

Cuffem made headlines last year, on July 18, 2024, after his ex-girlfriend accused him of physical assault, alleging that he choked her.

