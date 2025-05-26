"I'm just not there right now": Twitch streamer Marlon talks about his mental health struggles

Twitch streamer and internet personality Marlon recently talked about his struggles with motivation, despite having attained popularity as a content creator over the past few months. While stating that he generally prefers to stay private about his life off-camera, the streamer discussed how his struggles with his mental health are causing him not to want to engage in activities he generally would.

Talking candidly with his audience about how he has been feeling recently, Marlon admitted:

"I'm just like, I mean I don't want to say it, like, just be too overly honest because I feel like I'm very very private when it comes to off-stream life but it's like... I can't explain it. I just feel like I'm just not there right now. Like, I'm not there at all! I'm talking like, at all! Like, I'm talking like, at all, like, it's to the point where I don't want to do nothing, bro! Nothing, bro!"

Marlon claims his struggles are due to him "losing touch with God"

Marlon has become a prominent personality on Twitch in the past few months, having begun his streaming career back in February 2024. After consistently hosting broadcasts throughout the previous year, his popularity has shot up significantly in 2025, going from around 74,000 followers in January of this year to over 530,000 followers in May.

Talking further about how he has been, Marlon claimed that it is not "depression" but rather his losing touch with his religious side that is causing him to feel the way he does:

"And, it's not depression, I don't believe in none of that sh**, to be honest. Respectfully, you know that I'm saying? It's probably real a thing, you can be sad, you can be down, but for me, it's when I lose touch with God a little bit. That's my thing. It's not overwhelmed, it's none of that."

