“It’s really the beginning”: Arky expresses gratitude to fans after gaining over 65,000 followers during Streamer University

Twitch streamer Bryce "Arky" recently expressed his gratitude to his audience after his channel's impressive performance amid the Streamer University event organized by Kai Cenat. The event lasted three days, beginning on May 22, and concluding on May 25, 2025.

Over the weekend, Arky had been broadcasting his experience at Streamer University, which had even been given its own category on Twitch. Through his consistency and presence at the event, he managed to significantly increase his following on the Amazon-owned website, going from 130,000 to over 195,000. Furthermore, he has also doubled his subscriber count on Twitch from 2,000 to over 4,500.

Arky expressed his gratitude to his audience for supporting him and thanked them for tuning into his broadcasts, even if in a browser tab in the background. He said:

"This sh** is crazy. This is crazy, man. It's really the beginning. Appreciate everyone that's been tuned in. There was a hundred plus other people live, y'all was in my stream. Even if you just tabbed me, tab or anything, I appreciate that, bro."

"Means the world": Arky thanks his fans and Kai Cenat as Twitch channel performance peaks during Streamer University

Arky has held broadcasts on and off over the past few years since his first one in March 2019. However, he only became consistent with streaming in 2024, with the first broadcast of the year taking place on January 2. Since then, he has been hosting broadcasts on his channel at a regular pace.

His channel's biggest growth spurt has undoubtedly been during the recent Streamer University event. Aside from hitting a total of over 467,000 watch-hours (his highest watchtime ever) in his streams hosted during the three days, he also gained an impressive peak concurrent viewership of 15,600+ viewers.

Expressing his gratitude to Kai Cenat for organizing the learning experience for smaller-scale streamers, Arky continued:

"Especially for going out of your way to... gift, or do anything. Means the world, you know what I'm saying? You don't gotta do any of that, but, the fact that you do it, means the world. Appreciate you... Shout out Kai, bro, for making this sh** possible. This sh** has been insane."

In other news, Kai Cenat has claimed that he now owns the intellectual property rights to Streamer University. He also shared that he has been getting offers from TV streaming platforms such as Netflix.

