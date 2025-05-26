7 most controversial moments from Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

Twitch megastar Kai Cenat's Streamer University (SU) was a four-day-long initiative held in Akron, Ohio that brought together up-and-coming streamers with well-established ones to create a learning environment featuring students and teachers. Naturally, streaming was a frequent occurrence on campus, and often enough, these broadcasts led to some controversial moments.

The campus had 17 professors and 120 students, with some notable entries from Cenat's circle, including AMP's Din "Agent00" and Duke Dennis, who taught subjects relating to gaming, entertainment, and commentary.

The students, on the other hand, featured some familiar faces, including Rakai, commonly referred to as Kai's "son," Reggie, who rose to fame acting as Robin on Cenat's Batman: Arkham Let's Play streaming marathon, and Young Dabo, whose brand revolves around being rapper Playboi Carti's biggest fan.

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University: Top controversial moments

The official Streamer University emblem (Image via Streamer University)

SU's inaugural session concluded on May 25, 2025, and was considered to be an overall success. That being said, drama played a significant role. From application denials to instances of bullying, the university's four days were marked by numerous controversial moments.

Some critics labelled the initiative as a "scam." In response, Cenat assured his audience that none of the participants would be spending their funds to enjoy the SU experience.

Others argued that the program favored Cenat's friends and already-established influencers over genuinely undiscovered talent, even before the participant list was revealed. Nevertheless, Kai stuck to his original roster and carried out his duties as Dean.

Throughout the four-day-long experience, over a hundred up-and-coming streamers went live, and some found themselves in troubled waters. This article will look into the seven most controversial moments that Streamer University produced.

7) Zoe Spencer's application denied, sparking an online feud with SoLLUMINATI

Zoe Spencer cries while reacting to her SU snub (Image via X/@FearedBuck)

In the days leading up to Streamer University's opening, Twitch streamer and affiliate of Kai Cenat, Zoe Spencer, went live in an emotional broadcast and announced that her application as a student was denied. Spencer shed tears and expressed thoughts of feeling left out while mentioning that seeing her close friends get in made her feel like "that one friend didn't get invited to the party."

Clips of Zoe's stream went viral, and Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI," who returned to content creation on May 1 after a five-year hiatus, reacted while doing his regular drama review on stream. SoLLUMINATI called out Spencer, stating that she was at fault for her application being denied and accusing her of "emasculating" her fellow male streamers.

Zoe then reacted with a barrage of slurs, calling out Jayvontay and his family. The latter responded with a follow-up stream looking back at some of the former's controversial on-stream moments,

Jayvontay also referred to Spencer as an industry plant and gave her a new nickname — "Zoe Plant." This label stuck for a while and became trending online.

6) Rakai and Young Dabo's physical altercation at the Streamer University campus

Two student SU participants, namely Rakai and Young Dabo, teen streamers on the rise, are 6 and 17, respectively. On May 22, the two got into a physical fight in the dorm hallways over a ski mask.

For context, Dabo was seen wearing a black ski mask, an item of clothing that allegedly belonged to Rakai. The two started wrestling after the former neglected to give the latter his mask back.

What ensued was a chaotic tussle with cameras falling and calls to "chill" while Dabo refused to take the ski mask off as Rakai attempted to pull it off his face.

5) Agent00 becomes furious after SU students wreak havoc in his dorm room

AMP member Agent00 was met with an untimely surprise on the last day of Streamer University as he walked back into his dorm room and witnessed streamers NoLimitJay and Shello making a mess out of his room with flour, glitter, and other substances.

To put an end to the fiasco, Agent, who was covered in flour and silly string, seemingly pinned Jay to the ground and asked him to leave the room with anger in his tone:

"Get the f**k outta here ni**a! Y'all ni**as think it's appropriate to come in my f**king room when I'm not there? It's a difference between content ni**a, learn the f**king difference, b*tch a*s ni**a! Get this ni**a the f**k outta here."

Later, Jay circled back, apologized to Agent for the trouble, and the two eventually made up:

"I'm sorry for that, I was wrong ('I appreciate the apology... I'm upset because I feel violated, I forgive you,' said Agent00) I understand."

4) Streamer considers leaving Streamer University after a bullying incident

Caiuwus becomes emotional as she considers leaving Streamer University (Image via X/@yoxics)

On day two of the event, a clip of Twitch streamer Caiuwus crying at SU went viral online. The streamer explained that others on the campus were "talking sh*t" about her, and these comments translated to disrespectful messages in her stream chatbox:

"No, it's not that serious, bro. It's okay. I'm going to have some fun. Nah, there was just, like, I was streaming last night and there is someone who is, like, talking s**t about me. And people came into my chat, saying she... I don't know."

While Caiuwus was addressing the situation in the hallway, Deshae Frost and Rayasianboy came across her crying and attempted to console her, asking her to ignore the comments, especially because people on the internet will always have something to say:

"Listen, they think I'm musty. Okay? So, I'm telling you right now... I'm telling you, you got this s**t. I'm telling you, bro — three of us have been through hella s**t... they thought I was gay. You know what I'm saying? I'm telling you, bro, it is what it is. Don't trip about this s**t. You can't trip over this s**t. Okay? This s**t is fake. Dead-a**! All right? Don't let people who're just saying their opinion and s**t affect who you are as a person, all right? So, give me a hug!"

3) Tylil James breaks up a fight involving Rayasianboy, Rakai, and another streamer

Tylil James holds back Ray to prevent a fight (Images via X/@LithiumClips)

In a heated exchange on May 24, Kai Cenat's close associates, Ray "Rayasianboy" and Rakai, had to be held back by prominent Twitch streamer Tylil James to prevent a physical altercation from happening.

For context, at the University cafeteria, Ray, with the support of Rakai, confronted an SU student whom he claims is always "annoying" him. Before the confrontation became too intense, James stepped in, asking Ray and Rakai to back off:

"Yo, go home, go home, go home... get out the lunch room."

While Tylil attempted to usher the two young streamers outside, Ray and Rakai started cussing out the Streamer University student:

"Suck my d*ck, suck my d*ck! We're playing around, but he deada*s! Your face, you're annoying as sh*t, you're ugly as sh*t bro! F**k your mother b*tch."

Tension rose as Ray insulted the student's family members, and for Tylil, it seemed to be the last straw:

"Stop, stop. I was playing around, but he said something disrespectful... Ray! Ray, he was not serious bro... ('He always annoying me, yo!,' said Ray)."

2) Streamer University student injured following a water gun battle

A water gun fight involving Rakai led to a serious injury (Images via X/@CoaelOne)

On the last day of the program, a playful Orbeez gunfight turned sour after a student's eye was injured during the battle. Essentially, while Rakai and a group of his friends used these guns against another group of streamers, a pellet struck another student's eye. The Streamer University student was later hospitalized, where they were personally visited by Kai Cenat.

Kai then went live on his mobile phone and addressed his students at the university, asking them to calm down and clean up:

"If you are on campus, bro, relax. I'm live on my phone! Relax. Everybody clean. Everybody. Because somebody got hurt. So now I'm on my way to the hospital. And I'm asking for y'all is to clean. Because everybody, y'all, are not being considerate. Everybody just clean."

1) The cheating allegations against CookingWithKya at Streamer University

While acting as a culinary instructor at SU, Kya "CookingWithKya" Renee attended a party hosted by fellow Streamer University professor DDG. At the event, she was reportedly seen dancing intimately with another man. This was streamed live, and clips quickly circulated online.

Kya's reported partner, Zaay, took notice of these clips and stated on X:

"Damn I’m in the hotel waiting for my b*tch and she at the club 6 minutes away from me getting her a*s slapped live in front of 50k people... Clout is a dangerous drug."

Kya responded and denied being in an active relationship with Zaay. She elaborated that while they had a connection, she felt restricted by the latter's lack of initiative in his own content creation journey.

