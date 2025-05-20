ExtraEmily alleged DMCA controversy explained

Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" has found herself back in an online controversy. On May 19, 2025, X user @Awk20000 alleged that ExtraEmily had issued a copyright strike against one of the videos featuring her that they had posted, resulting in their X account being locked.

The video in question was from Emily's now-deleted livestream, in which her father asked the content creator if she had paid back her college tuition. In response, the OTK (One True King) member advised her parent not to bring up the issue because she would "get canceled."

X user @Awk20000 posted a screenshot of an email they received, claiming to "confirm" that the Twitch streamer sent the request to remove the video from the social media platform.

An excerpt from the email reads:

"Description of infringement: These clips are taken out of context of my livestream content, and this account did nothing to make it his own. He just ripped the video off my livestream without changing it and is infringing my work. 512(f) Acknowledgment: I understand that under 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), I may be liable for any damages, including costs of attorneys' fees, if I knowingly materially misrepresent that reported material or activity is infringing."

Dan Saltman vows to pay "100% of all legal costs" in response to ExtraEmily allegedly issuing a DMCA strike against X user

Daniel "Dan" Saltman — Kick streamer and CEO of software company Redact.dev — responded to ExtraEmily's alleged DMCA strike against the X user on the same day (May 19, 2025). While claiming that he would pay "100%" of all legal costs, Saltman urged X user @Awk20000 to file a counterclaim:

"Initiate a counterclaim. I will pay 100% of all legal costs. Clipping for criticism is fair use, Lifting an entire stream is not."

Dan Saltman reposted the video that Emily allegedly took down on X, and wrote:

"Hey @extraemilyy I heard you like DMCAing criticism! Unfortunately, copyright law does not work that way! "Could you let me know... did you pay the tuition.. the college tuition back to us yet???" "yes!!!" "...I never heard mom say that..." waiting for my DMCA... Does she only send it to people who she thinks cant fight back?"

FaZe Stable Ronaldo alleges ExtraEmily "DMCA strikes everybody," insinuates she is a "fake" person

FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" shared his thoughts on the controversy, claiming that ExtraEmily "DMCA strikes everybody." While seemingly insinuating that the content creator is a "fake" person, Stable Ronaldo remarked:

"It's a good day to be a hater. Yo, can you DMCA me because she DMCA strikes everybody, bro! Can you do me next? Should I make a tweet? Like, goddamn! No, actually, I'm not kidding, I hate her. I don't care if it is a one-sided beef. I hate fake people, bro. Hate her! Oh, my god! I'm about to end my stream, that's how mad I am. Goddamn, bruh! Goddamn! You know, I'm so much of a hater, yo, I'm not going to lie - link me that tweet again. Link me that tweet, bro."

As of this writing, ExtraEmily has not issued a statement regarding allegedly issuing a DMCA strike against the X user.

