Dan Saltman says he would fund a legal counterclaim against Twitch streamer ExtraEmily for allegedly copyright-striking a clip on X

Political commentator and Kick streamer Dan Saltman, aka Dancantstream, has said he would fund a legal counterclaim against Twitch streamer ExtraEmily after the latter supposedly initiated a DMCA strike against an X post by @Awk20000. The post in question was removed from the social media user's page on May 19, 2025, with @Awk20000 alleging that ExtraEmily was behind the DMCA claim, as it featured a short clip from her broadcast.

Ad

In the clip, Emily's father appeared to insinuate that she had not paid them back the tuition fees for her college. For context, earlier this year, there was controversy in the streaming community over her student loans, with ExtraEmily claiming that she had paid her parents back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Readers should note that the VOD linked in the screenshot as the original source for the clip is now unavailable.

After @Awk20000 claimed that Emily had copyright-claimed the post, Dan Saltman reposted it and encouraged the X user to counterclaim it. Saltman also stated that he would bear the cost of the legal charges and claimed that clipping broadcasts for criticism is protected under fair use laws.

"Initiate a counterclaim. I will pay 100% of all legal costs. Clipping for criticism is fair use, Lifting an entire stream is not."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dan Saltman reposts the clip that was allegedly DMCA'd by ExtraEmily

On top of asking @Awk20000 to counterclaim the copyright strike, Dan Saltman has reposted the clip that ExtraEmily allegedly DMCA'd. In the caption, he took a jab at the Twitch streamer, tagging her and writing:

"Hey @extraemilyy I heard you like DMCAing criticism! Unfortunately, copyright law does not work that way!"

Ad

The clip is around a minute long and features ExtraEmily driving while talking with her dad. He can be heard asking her a question about the student loans:

"Tuition, your college tuition back to us yet?"

The Twitch streamer replied, saying yes, but her father claimed that her mother had not talked about it:

"Yes? I never heard mom say that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

At this point, ExtraEmily implored her father not to speak about the subject, claiming she might get cancelled:

"Yeah, don't bring that up, I'm going to get cancelled."

The streamer went on to state that she was hanging up on him:

"Cancelled on the internet! I'm hanging up, bye."

Her father replied, noting how their conversation was heard by ExtraEmily's Twitch audience, and asked her why she was not speaking about it on her streams:

Ad

"Okay, okay, so your chat heard this, okay. They can check it. Okay, so why do you avoid, avoid talking."

The Twitch streamer cut off the conversation and claimed she would get cancelled again:

"Because I got a lot of hate for it! I'm hanging up. My dad is going to go crazy, I'm going to get another clip of me getting cancelled again. Okay, I hung up. Oh my god!"

Ad

ExtraEmily has yet to publicly address the recent allegations after the clips began garnering attention on May 19.

In related news, the Twitch streamer made headlines last month after getting banned for "distracted driving" during one of her broadcasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More