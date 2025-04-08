Dan Saltman alleges Twitch kept charging his subscribers and didn't delete his account despite being banned indefinitely

In a series of X posts from April 8, 2025, political content creator Dan Saltman claimed that Twitch did not delete his account despite issuing an indefinite ban. The streamer was suspended from the platform for “extreme harassment” and breaking community guidelines. According to Dan, his account is still active, and the platform has charged subscribers despite the ban.

Ad

In his X posts, the streamer called out Twitch for refusing to delete his account. He shared a link with the platform’s official legal guidelines that states that all accounts must be banned within 90 days after a user puts in a request to do so. Dan explained:

“I have now heard multiple times that Twitch has told people ‘If you request to delete your account, we will ban you.’ Obviously I cant verify this, but I can tell you that my ban happened within 15 minutes of pressing the first button in the account deletion process.”

Ad

Trending

Dan Saltman shares official communication with Twitch about his ban

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to screenshots shared by Dan Saltman, Twitch agreed to delete all information that is not legally required or permitted to retain under the applicable laws. Despite agreeing to his request, the platform kept his account active. The streamer added:

“No! Of course its not deleted! TO THIS DAY, my emotes, profile photos, banners and so much more remains on Twitch's servers. Also, THEY KEPT CHARGING MY SUBSCRIBERS! This is from indefinitely banned account, deleted account, cancelled partnership. Twitch might like to try and say ‘People only subscribe to support the streamer’ but thats not true. I had my vods set as "subscriber only" & I had the "highest effort" (kappa) emotes.”

Ad

Dan Saltman was banned in November 2024, and he claims that Twitch took money illegally from his viewers. The streamer claimed that the platform started canceling subscriptions to him starting April 8, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The content creator thinks that Twitch may have illegally taken tens of millions of dollars from banned streamers. He questioned how much the platform made from Adin Ross’s channel, which was banned for two years.

Dan Saltman also called out Twitch CEO Dan Clancy by calling him "incompetent." He also said that he hoped that the platform faces lawsuits for allegedly not complying with data regulations. Twitch has not addressed these allegations so far.

Ad

In other news, content creator Hasan “HasanAbi” was accused of having 78% view bots on his streams. He responded to the allegations, claiming that they were fake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More