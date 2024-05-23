HasanAbi's 5 biggest controversies of 2024 so far

Twitch and political streamer Hasan Piker, aka "HasanAbi" is no stranger to controversies and dishing out hot takes. The creator has been called out several times over the past few years. Much of it is down to his often contentious takes on various issues going on in the online community that others do not always agree with.

In 2024 alone, Hasan has found himself embroiled in some controversies. This article will focus on five such contentious incidents or feuds this year involving the popular Twitch streamer.

5 times HasanAbi found himself in a controversy in 2024

1) WillyMacShow's videos on HasanAbi

While HasanAbi has quite a bit of a following, it's fair to say that he has also managed to garner quite a bit of criticism over the years. A fairly recent one has been from YouTuber WillyMacShow. The YouTuber started his rant against Hasan back in November 2023, when he posted a video targeting the 32-year-old over his political takes.

This trend spilled over to 2024 as well. WillyBackShow posted a 52-minute long video titled Hasan is a HORRIBLE Person. In the video, WillyMacShow attacks the streamer, highlighting some of his debates such as a recent one he did on the Piers Morgan Show. At one point, the YouTuber said:

"That's how good conversations work. One person talks and then the other person responds. If you do not go down their logical thought process, how will you ever understand their arguments? It's no wonder all of Hasan's debates turn into screaming matches."

2) HasanAbi's hot take on real jobs

Expand Tweet

Hasan never shies away from making statements that often steal the spotlight. One such controversy happened back in February 2024. During the stream, he indicated that he feels Twitch streaming sucks "the soul out of" him. But the real controversy happened because he compared it to a "real job." He said:

"Yes, a real job can be gruesome. A real job can make you very tired. But the real job doesn't suck the soul out of you. You know what I mean? In the same way that nine hours of streaming absolutely will."

This naturally elicited several responses from the streaming community, including Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" who swiftly rejected Hasan's opinions and described streaming as the "most privileged job." Imane "Pokimane" too chimed in saying that she doesn't think streaming is the most difficult job.

3) Hasan seemingly defends Frogan over the use of the 'C-word'

Destiny called out HasanAbi over his recent take (Image via Kick/Destiny and Twitch/HasanAbi)

Recently, there was another controversy with Hasan. During a stream, he seemingly appeared to be defending fellow streamer Morgan "Frogan's" use of the word "c*acker," which is considered a racial slur against white people (Frogan had used it to describe one of Ludwig's statements). Hasan, however, wasn't too fussed about it:

"I don't give a s**t about, like, someone being called a cr**ker. Okay? As someone who is White and has, like, used that word myself, I think that people that are using that to be like, 'This is a racial slur against White people,' is like f**king ridiculous."

This elicited a strong response from Destiny, who was unhappy with Hasan's stance over the recent 'C-word' controversy. Destiny said:

"I truly can't tell if he doesn't understand or if he's just so blinded by the clout and the hate."

He added:

"I don't think I have ever defended calling somebody a slur. I don't understand how that is so f**king hard to understand."

4) HasanAbi calls out Adin Ross

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross is Kick's most followed streamer right now. Recently, he ended up being in a debate with fellow streamer Felix "xQc," during which the Kick co-owner shared his conservative stance regarding promoting queer-related issues to children. Adin, in his stream, said:

"I only care about kids, bro. Leave the kids... hold on, he left. I only care about leaving the kids out of this, bro."

Reacting to this clip, Hasan went off on the Kick streamer. According to him, Adin is the one who is worse for children. He said:

"Adin Ross literally is worse, like, physically, spiritually, psychologically so much worse for the children."

He added:

"You know what is happening, though? Adin Ross is converting them (his viewers) to be little freaks! Okay? Little sociopaths!"

5) xQc says HasanAbi's takes are "fundamentally radicalized"

xQc labels Hasan's recent takes to be overly radicalized (Image via YouTube/xQcClips)

The last entry to this list involves xQc. Felix and Hasan have previously had their differences. The Kick streamer was also one of the streamers to criticize Hasan over his supposed defence of Frogan's statements. According to the Kick streamer:

"I don't ask Hasan a lot of s**t, brother, recently Hasan's takes have been f**king radicalized, brother. Dude...this comes from the bottom of my heart. Okay? Dude, I don't mind Hasan. I hope you guys understand that. But recently, like, his takes are, like, fundamentally radicalized."

Hasan has also reacted to this. In his latest stream, he responded by stating:

"If you consider my current takes to be radical then you have never listen to my takes at all or have understood it."

It remains to be seen if this 'C-word' controversy makes any further development.