Is Kyedae retiring from streaming? Twitch streamer's recent statements explored

During a live broadcast on April 12, 2025, Twitch star Kyedae announced that she is going on an "indefinite hiatus" from streaming. She did not explicitly say she has retired and is open to going live “every once in a while.” Her livestreams had become irregular before her announcement, with just one broadcast in April 2025 and four in March.

X user @yoxics posted a clip from the content creator’s latest livestream, where she says:

"Alrighty, everyone. I probably won't be back to streaming for a while. Or if you do see me, it'll just be randomly every once in a while… but… um yeah, I'm kind of done with streaming, so… bye guys."

Some internet users were upset at the sudden announcement, with one X user calling the move “unprofessional.” Content creator Macaiyla stepped in and called the community out for such remarks, saying:

“These comments are crazy bro… you can literally be the nicest woman in the gaming community and people still shit on you ffs.”

Kyedae grew “resentment” toward livestreaming before stepping away

In a statement on April 17, 2025, Kyedae revealed that she stopped enjoying streaming, which is why she wants to take a break:

“Hey everyone! I’m sure some of you have probably noticed that I haven’t been streaming at all recently. For those closest to me, this won’t come as a surprise—stepping away from streaming is something I’ve been thinking about for years.

“Truthfully, streaming was never my dream or end goal. That’s not to say it wasn’t a great opportunity (and yeah, it is an easy job in a lot of ways), but before I ever hit “go live,” I was studying with plans to head to med school. I put that on the back burner to give streaming a real shot. Over time, though, I started to feel a growing sense of resentment toward it.”

The content creator stated that she hasn’t felt this happy and at peace in years and thinks it is the right decision for her. She also brought up her health concerns and said they are partly the reason why she is stepping away:

“Part of this is due to some recent health complications, and part of it is just shifting priorities—I’ve taken on new commitments outside of streaming, including competing in Game Changers. Thank you all for the support up to this point. Stay happy, stay healthy, and take care of yourselves.”

For those unaware, Kyedae was diagnosed with ovarian endometrioma in February 2025. She had previously talked about the condition, saying:

"Yay we got discharged! Got an MRI done and it's an endometrioma. Going to see an OBGYN in a week to see what next steps are. Anyways that's the end of the kyedae health diaries. Bye for now."

Kyedae was also diagnosed with cancer in 2023, which disrupted her streaming schedule. She struggled to eat properly and felt she was suffering from mental health issues.

Kyedae gave her fans a health update later that year after completing her chemotherapy sessions, but she revealed that it did not mean she was cancer-free.

