Is RaKai Kai Cenat’s brother? Streamers’ association explored

Twitch streamer Quvonn "RaKai" Linder, also known as 2xRaKai on the Amazon-owned platform, is known for his close relationship with Twitch star Kai Cenat. The two are not brothers. Despite the two not being related by blood, RaKai had first met Kai Cenat after being invited to a video call by the latter following RaKai jokingly claiming to be Kai Cenat's son during a Twitch broadcast.

Kai Cenat seemingly took an affinity for RaKai due to the latter's impersonation of his signature characteristics. catchphrases and habits. Since then, RaKai has repeatedly appeared in Kai Cenat's broadcasts and events.

The 16-year-old streamer had been present at Kai Cenat's Streamer University as a student. Furthermore, he was a prominent participant in Kai Cenat's recent subathon, the Mafiathon 3. He has become entrenched in Kai Cenat's social circle as well, collaborating with Cenat's close friend and fellow streamer, Ray, who is better known as rayasianboy on Twitch.

How many followers does RaKai have on Twitch?

After his continued association with Kai Cenat and through his own regular streaming timetable, RaKai has started raking in followers on Twitch and growing his channel at an exponential rate. The streamer currently holds over 1.61 million subscribers on Twitch.

He started streaming back in December 2023, with his Twitch channel showing consistent growth since then. The streamer crossed the million-follower mark during his stint at Kai Cenat's Streamer University event, due to his being a prominent participant in the event.

Currently, as per the streaming statistics website TwitchTracker, RaKai has been watched for over 9.65 million hours on the platform, with his peak viewership being over 233,000. While most of his livestreams involve him simply interacting with his audience and reacting to content, he also occasionally hosts IRL broadcasts.

