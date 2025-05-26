5 times RaKai did controversial things at Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Twitch streamer RaKai was one of the students who had been selected for Kai Cenat's Streamer University, a three-day long program aimed at helping smaller scale creators like him gain knowledge and skills for honing their craft. However, RaKai soon became known online for constantly being involved in controversial behavior with other content creators during his time at the university.

From getting into physical alteractions with other streamers to cussing them out during live broadcasts, this article lists five controversial moments from RaKai's time at Streamer University.

1) Rakai gets into a fight with Young Dabo

One of the most popular moments from the first day of Streamer University was the physical altercation that took place between RaKai and Young Dabo. The two streamers were tussling with each other in the hallways of the university as onlookers recorded them.

Supposedly, the altercation took place as Young Dabo took RaKai's ski mask and refused to give it back. After Dabo incited RaKai further, the latter lunged at Dabo, harshly tugging at the ski mask, which Dabo was wearing at the time.

2) RaKai, Tylil, and Ray cuss out other "students"

Twitch streamers RaKai, Tylil, and Ray "rayasianboy" were seen getting into yet another scuffle with other students at Streamer University. As matters escalated, Ray and RaKai were seen cussing the other students out on camera. While onlookers tried to separate the two parties, Ray was heard making remarks about the other streamer's mother.

All the while, RaKai was seen backing up Ray in calling out their fellow university students, even nearly tussling with the mediator trying to break up the conflict.

3) RaKai snitches on fellow university students to Kai Cenat

Twitch streamer and rapper Darryl "DDG" had snuck out of the campus during Streamer University, holding a secret "frat party" in which other prominent streamers like Kya "CookingWithKya" had also been invited. Despite both students and professors attending the party, RaKai did not make it.

Instead, he decided to seemingly snitch on the party-goers to Kai Cenat, who was acting as the "principal" or the "dean" of the University. Complaining about those attending the party and quoting what they had allegedly said before leaving, RaKai said:

"...'We're all going to the club, I don't give a f**k what Kai say. None of that.' I'm like, b**ch, hold on now. That's the dean, that's the principal. Right?! I'm like what the f**k?"

Cenat was then seen thanking the streamer for confessing about the illegal party, and dapped him up before leaving his room.

4) Shooting an Orbeez gun at a crowd in Streamer University

A popular clip from Streamer University showcasing RaKai using a gun shooting Orbeez has gone viral online, specifically after Kai Cenat's recent revelation that a girl participating in Streamer University had to be sent to the hospital due to being hit with an Orbeez bead.

To those unaware, Orbeez are water-filled gel-like pellets which are usually soaked in water to make them gain size. After RaKai and his friends were seen using the gun against a group of content creators, Cenat revealed that one participant had been shot in the eye and required medical attention.

5) RaKai gets "expelled" from Streamer University

RaKai's repeated antics seemed to have caused Kai Ceant to become frustrated at one point, prompting him to ask the former to leave the experience altogether. A clip of the incident showcases Cenat strictly reprimanding the streamer, asking him to pack up his items in his room.

While RaKai was attempting to clarify his stance and explain his actions, Kai Cenat repeatedly stated that he should pack his belongings and end his broadcast. The former was later re-invited to Streamer University and met with much fanfare upon his return.

