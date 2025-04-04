IShowSpeed's top 5 moments from IRL Hong Kong stream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has become somewhat of a sensation in China. The streamer's face was recently displayed on a 120-meter-tall Ferris wheel in Chongqing, and at almost every location Darren visits, he is surrounded by a horde of supporters. Most recently, he visited the country's Special Administrative Region (SAR), Hong Kong, a city known as a bustling shopping paradise.

In Hong Kong, Speed managed to cross 38 million subscribers on YouTube. From the start of his Chinese streaming journey, Darren has achieved over a million new channel followers on the platform and is averaging over 100,000 live viewers per stream.

Looking at the best moments from IShowSpeed's time in Hong Kong

In his Hong Kong stream, IShowSpeed managed to gain around 100,000 subscribers. Although this feat is not new for the streamer, he appreciated his fans and celebrated nonetheless:

"W's in the chat... we gained one million subs this whole China tour!"

As with his other streams, Speed walked around and explored the city of Hong Kong, experiencing its culture and traditions while trying out some of the local food.

Here are the top five moments from iShowSpeed's Hong Kong journey.

5) IShowSpeed visits the Hong Kong Zoo

Speed sees pandas for the first time while at the Hong Kong Zoo (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

The Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens, established in 1871, is one of the world's oldest zoological and botanical centers. Here, Speed had the opportunity to see a variety of animals, some for the first time, like pandas and salamanders, reptiles that he thought existed only "in games".

The Zoo was the broadcast's first major event, and the streamer spent the first two hours of his stream learning about the animal kingdom. Notably, he fed penguins, asked about seal anatomy, and traveled in an underwater train.

4) IShowSpeed rates Hong Kong's KFC Chicken

Moments before Speed tasted Hong Kong's version of the Kentucky special (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

To kick off his streaming expedition, Darren fuelled up with some KFC. During some of his previous broadcasts worldwide, Speed made it a point to test out some of the local fried chicken. Notably, while in the Philippines, the streamer tested the famous Jollibee and loved it.

In Hong Kong, Speed visited a nearby KFC and ordered a chicken fillet. After savoring the taste, he made a declaration:

"It's my first time trying KFC... in Hong Kong, and the fillet is good! (Claps) Chat the fillet is actually good bro... 9/10."

3) IShowSpeed poses next to the Bruce Lee statue in Hong Kong

Later, Speed visited the Bruce Lee Statue, a prominent bronze sculpture at Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. The sculpture pays homage to the late martial artist/actor and depicts his iconic "ready to strike" pose from the 1972 film Fist of Fury.

Darren was in awe while observing the statue and decided to strike a pose next to it, beckoning his viewers to spam "Ws" in the chatbox for Bruce Lee:

"W Bruce Lee in the chat!... Wassup Bruce Lee?!"

2) IShowSpeed plays football with his fans in Hong Kong

Speed's goal-scoring strike (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

At a local park, Darren decided to pit himself against his supporters in a series of 2v2 football matches.

In one instance, the streamer went solo, dribbled past both defenders, and scored a goal. Classically imitating his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, the streamer ran up to the crowd and did the footballer's famous "Suii" celebration.

Speed did the same celebration in front of 90,000 fans at the Wembley stadium during the Sidemen Charity match, where he scored the game-winning penalty, leading the YouTube AllStars to victory.

1) IShowSpeed receives a watermelon for his 38 million subscriber milestone

Expand Tweet

The stream from Hong Kong became Darren's longest stream in China yet. Lasting around 10 hours, the streamer achieved over 90,000 subscribers during the broadcast's tenure. Seven hours in, IShowSpeed touched the 38 million subscriber mark, an achievement he commemorated with one of his famous backflips.

As a token of appreciation for the milestone, a fan gave the streamer a watermelon with "38M Speed" written on it, along with candles. The streamer noticed the gift amongst a sea of fans and, upon receiving it, smiled:

"He gave me a 38 million watermelon... yo that's actually so nice."

In other news, IShowSpeed's image was recently prominently displayed on the Chongqing Eye Ferris wheel in China.

