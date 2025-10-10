League of Legends Worlds 2025: List of confirmed co-streamers revealed

League of Legends (LoL) Worlds is the premier LoL championship held annually and hosted by Riot Games. This time around, the event will take place in China, and streamers across the internet will be covering the action in their broadcasts. In an attempt to maintain control and quality, Riot has offered co-streaming rights ot a select number of streamers.Co-streaming essentially allows creators to cast their commentary, insights, and opinions of an event while reacting to it live, showing event footage.For League of Legends Worlds 2025, 120 streamers are eligible and authorized by Riot to co-stream across 18 languages, including English, Korean, Mandarin, Filipino/Tagalog, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, French, Japanese, Thai, Arabic, German, Turkish, Czech, Indonesian, Italian, Polish, and Greek.120 streamers eligible to co-stream League of Legends Worlds A few notable co-streamers sharing commentary on League of Legends Worlds include Yiliang &quot;Doublelift&quot; Peng, a North American LCS veteran who has won 8 titles across multiple teams and is now a full-time streamer. Caedrel, once a pro and LEC analyst, shifted to full-time streaming and currently averages nearly 42,000 viewers on Twitch, making him one of the most popular LoL creators on the platform. Ibai, the second most-followed Twitch streamer, is also part of the co-streamer list. He began commentating on League matches in Spain (LVP) in 2014 and later joined the LCS casting scene. He transitioned into full-time streaming and co-founded the esports team KOI.Below is the full list of streamers authorized to cast League of Legends Worlds:ENGLISHCaedrelDoublelift Feviknight Ikuto00 IWDominateJankos KeshaEUWKitty Lourlo LS Mayumi Meteos Midbeast MrsChimChim Nymaera Pobelter RekklesSneaky Trick2g YamatoCannonKOREANDudanHi SooyaKangquiKuroLilka Mingyo Kim 민결희 Pray Sangho Lee Smeb Untara Wadid WolfMANDARIN超負荷洞主东北大鹌鹑楚均艾克DoinbDYSKRYST4LLetme MMD NeVeR_LosEs RB 世誠WaywardZOD ZzitaiFILIPINO/TAGALOGBlaireBrian Guiang Coach recKapitan PugoKarmaKingFBKiokoRauxTVRebenggaRebyczkoVannyBearYamada SPANISHAkofenaIbaiJimRisingJonnijuro JordiLMK Lastpick MercyPlays NickDaboom Skain TeshrakToad AmarilloMfreakPORTUGESEBaiano CauaboyDynquedoFelpinFialkovitzY JukesKamusOzzy Piloniten RevoltaYetzVIETNAMESEBLVXUANZUĐức Mạnh Hoàng Luân Levi Optimius TG ScorTùng Lâm Văn TùngFRENCHKameto Skyyart Trayton ZaboutineJAPANESERaizinSendo Yuuhi Syaruru Takaya SpecialTHAIExvestor Lastcrosser Lloyd Style TakluzARABICJskillZ Presence SmalliGERMANKarni Obsess TwostonelolTURKISHHalpern Lynx Cerezz NaruCZECHFreezeXnapyINDONESIANKurohiko YudijustincaseITALIANBrizz94TerenasPOLISHAgresivoo LewusGREEKNeroReaders can tune into the event starting October 14, 2025, on the LoL Esports YouTube channel and the Riot Games Twitch account.