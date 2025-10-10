  • home icon
  League of Legends Worlds 2025: List of confirmed co-streamers revealed

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Oct 10, 2025 19:20 GMT
LoL Worlds is all set for October 14, 2025 (Image via LoL Esports/YouTube)
League of Legends (LoL) Worlds is the premier LoL championship held annually and hosted by Riot Games. This time around, the event will take place in China, and streamers across the internet will be covering the action in their broadcasts. In an attempt to maintain control and quality, Riot has offered co-streaming rights ot a select number of streamers.

Co-streaming essentially allows creators to cast their commentary, insights, and opinions of an event while reacting to it live, showing event footage.

For League of Legends Worlds 2025, 120 streamers are eligible and authorized by Riot to co-stream across 18 languages, including English, Korean, Mandarin, Filipino/Tagalog, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, French, Japanese, Thai, Arabic, German, Turkish, Czech, Indonesian, Italian, Polish, and Greek.

120 streamers eligible to co-stream League of Legends Worlds

A few notable co-streamers sharing commentary on League of Legends Worlds include Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng, a North American LCS veteran who has won 8 titles across multiple teams and is now a full-time streamer.

Caedrel, once a pro and LEC analyst, shifted to full-time streaming and currently averages nearly 42,000 viewers on Twitch, making him one of the most popular LoL creators on the platform.

Ibai, the second most-followed Twitch streamer, is also part of the co-streamer list. He began commentating on League matches in Spain (LVP) in 2014 and later joined the LCS casting scene. He transitioned into full-time streaming and co-founded the esports team KOI.

Below is the full list of streamers authorized to cast League of Legends Worlds:

ENGLISH

  • Caedrel
  • Doublelift
  • Feviknight
  • Ikuto00
  • IWDominate
  • Jankos
  • KeshaEUW
  • Kitty
  • Lourlo
  • LS
  • Mayumi
  • Meteos
  • Midbeast
  • MrsChimChim
  • Nymaera Pobelter
  • Rekkles
  • Sneaky
  • Trick2g
  • YamatoCannon

KOREAN

  • Dudan
  • Hi Sooya
  • Kangqui
  • Kuro
  • Lilka
  • Mingyo Kim
  • 민결희
  • Pray
  • Sangho Lee
  • Smeb
  • Untara
  • Wadid
  • Wolf

MANDARIN

  • 超負荷
  • 洞主
  • 东北大鹌鹑
  • 楚均艾克
  • Doinb
  • DYS
  • KRYST4L
  • Letme
  • MMD
  • NeVeR_LosEs
  • RB 世誠
  • Wayward
  • ZOD
  • Zzitai

FILIPINO/TAGALOG

  • Blaire
  • Brian Guiang
  • Coach rec
  • Kapitan Pugo
  • Karma
  • KingFB
  • Kioko
  • RauxTV
  • Rebengga
  • Rebyczko
  • VannyBear
  • Yamada

SPANISH

  • Akofena
  • Ibai
  • JimRising
  • Jonnijuro
  • JordiLMK Lastpick
  • MercyPlays
  • NickDaboom
  • Skain
  • Teshrak
  • Toad Amarillo
  • Mfreak

PORTUGESE

  • Baiano
  • Cauaboy
  • Dynquedo
  • Felpin
  • FialkovitzY
  • Jukes
  • Kamus
  • Ozzy
  • Piloniten Revolta
  • Yetz
VIETNAMESE

  • BLVXUANZU
  • Đức Mạnh
  • Hoàng Luân
  • Levi
  • Optimius
  • TG Scor
  • Tùng Lâm
  • Văn Tùng

FRENCH

  • Kameto
  • Skyyart
  • Trayton
  • Zaboutine
  • JAPANESE
  • Raizin
  • Sendo Yuuhi
  • Syaruru
  • Takaya Special

THAI

  • Exvestor
  • Lastcrosser
  • Lloyd Style
  • Takluz

ARABIC

  • JskillZ
  • Presence
  • Smalli

GERMAN

  • Karni
  • Obsess
  • Twostonelol

TURKISH

  • Halpern
  • Lynx Cerezz
  • Naru

CZECH

  • Freeze
  • Xnapy

INDONESIAN

  • Kurohiko
  • Yudijustincase

ITALIAN

  • Brizz94
  • Terenas

POLISH

  • Agresivoo
  • Lewus

GREEK

  • Nero

Readers can tune into the event starting October 14, 2025, on the LoL Esports YouTube channel and the Riot Games Twitch account.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Edited by Vishnu Menon
