League of Legends patch 25.20 notes: The Worlds 2025 patch

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 07, 2025 19:23 GMT
The official patch for Worlds 2025 in League of Legends is LoL patch 25.20
League of Legends patch 25.20 is the official Worlds 2025 patch (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends patch 25.20 notes were released on October 8, 2025. While these changes will be viable during LoL Worlds 2025, some updates are also intended for ranked players. Several champions are being nerfed, as they were too overpowered at lower skill levels, and some adjustments are expected to retain the win rates, all while buffing or nerfing the characters.

Here are the alterations in the League of Legends patch 25.20.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.20

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 (Image via Riot Games)
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Anivia

Q - Flash Frost

  • Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

E - Frostbite

  • Base Damage: 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 ⇒ 55 / 80 / 105 / 130 / 155

2) Katarina

Base Stats

  • Armor: 28 ⇒ 32

3) Malphite

Base Stats

  • Base Armor: 37 ⇒ 40

E - Ground Slam

  • Base Damage: 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 ⇒ 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240

4) Pantheon

Q - Comet Spear

  • Monster Damage Modifier: 0.75x ⇒ 0.8x

W - Shield Vault

  • Minion/Monster Damage Cap: 120 ⇒ 150

5) Veigar

W - Dark Matter

  • AP Ratio: (+ 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100% AP) ⇒ (+ 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 / 110%)

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.20

1) Briar

Passive - Crimson Curse

  • Maximum Stacks: 7 ⇒ 5

2) Orianna

W - Command: Dissonance

  • Damage: 70 / 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 70% AP) ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 80% AP)

3) Volibear

Passive - The Relentless Storm

  • AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 45%

E - Sky Splitter

  • AP Ratio: 80% ⇒ 70%

4) Warwick

Base Stats

  • Attack Damage Growth: 2.75 ⇒ 2.5
  • Attack Speed Growth: 2.3% ⇒ 2%

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.20 preview

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.20

1) Azir

W - Arise!

  • AP Ratio: + 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% AP ⇒ + 30 / 40 / 60 / 60 / 70% AP
  • Recharge Rate: 10 / 9 / 8 / 7 / 6 ⇒ 12 / 10.5 / 9 / 7.5 / 6
  • Damage to Additional Targets: 25/50/75/100% (levels 1/6/11/16) ⇒ 20% until level 8, then +8% per level (100% at 18)
E - Shifting Sands

  • Damage: 60 / 100 / 140 / 180 / 220 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 60% AP)

2) Camille

Base Stats

  • Armor Growth: 5 ⇒ 4.5

W - Tactical Sweep

  • Cooldown: 17 / 15.5 / 14 / 12.5 / 11 ⇒ 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 / 11 seconds
  • Base Damage: 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 ⇒ 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160

3) Fizz

W - Seastone Trident

  • Passive Damage over Time: 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90 (+ 25% AP)
  • Tower Damage: Damage over time no longer affects structures
  • We Did the Math: Damage over time now displays total damage to the target
  • Active Burst Damage: 50 / 70 / 90 / 110 / 130 ⇒ 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150
  • On-Hit Damage: 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 35% AP) ⇒ 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 (+ 30% AP)

R - Chum the Waters

  • Guppy Damage: 150 / 250 / 350 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 180 / 300 / 420 (+ 60% AP)
  • Chomper Damage: 225 / 325 / 425 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 225 / 375 / 525 (+ 75% AP)
  • Gigalodon Damage: 300 / 400 / 500 (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 270 / 450 / 630 (+ 90% AP)
4) Graves

Q - End of the Line

  • Initial Damage: 45 / 65 / 85 / 105 / 125 (+ 80% bonus AD) ⇒ 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 (+ 65% bonus AD)
  • Secondary Damage: 85 / 120 / 155 / 190 / 225 (+ 40 / 65 / 90 / 115 / 140% bonus AD) ⇒ 80 / 125 / 170 / 215 / 260 (+ 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 / 115% bonus AD)
  • Combined Damage: 130 / 185 / 240 / 295 / 350 (+ 120 / 145 / 170 / 195 / 220% bonus AD) ⇒ 130 / 200 / 270 / 340 / 410 (+ 120 / 135 / 150 / 165 / 180 % bonus AD)

5) Wukong

Q - Crushing Blow

  • Bonus Damage Bonus AD Ratio: 55% ⇒ 50% bonus AD

W - Warrior Trickster

  • Cooldown: 20 / 19 / 18 / 17 16 ⇒ 22 / 21 / 20 / 19 / 18 seconds
  • Clone Damage: 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 / 55% ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50%

E - Nimbus Strike

  • Base Damage: 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 / 200 ⇒ 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240

Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.19 notes

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.20

Lane Swap Detection

  • Top Lane Detection: Until 3:00 ⇒ Until 4:00

Bug fixes & QoL changes in League of Legends patch 25.20

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the heal on Seraphine's W to not calculate based on nearby allied champions correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Jinx's W AoE VFX to not play correctly when killing an enemy.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Sylas to copy Sion's passive with his R if casting his ultimate during his zombie state.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Tahm Kench to gain Cloud Soul's effect when casting his R on a target out of range and cancelling it.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Xin Zhao's R VFX to be brighter than intended in Spectator Mode.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Zoe's yoyo SFX to not play at the end of her taunt and spawn in animations.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Leona's E to drop tower aggro by landing an E against a target near a wall.
  • Fixed a bug where Salvation (P) VFX were flickering on all of Soraka’s Skins.
  • Fixed a bug where there were two staff visible on the ground upon Celestine Soraka’s death.
  • Fixed a bug where Celestine Soraka was sliding from underground when respawning.
Quality-of-life changes

  • New SFX has been added to the Thumbs Up emote!

That’s everything featured in the release notes for League of Legends patch 25.20. Also, the LoL Worlds 2025 is scheduled to begin on October 14, 2025, with T1 vs Invictus Gaming in the Play-In Stage.

