League of Legends patch 25.20 notes: The Worlds 2025 patch

League of Legends patch 25.20 notes were released on October 8, 2025. While these changes will be viable during LoL Worlds 2025, some updates are also intended for ranked players. Several champions are being nerfed, as they were too overpowered at lower skill levels, and some adjustments are expected to retain the win rates, all while buffing or nerfing the characters.Here are the alterations in the League of Legends patch 25.20.Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.20All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 (Image via Riot Games)1) AniviaQ - Flash FrostCooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 secondsE - FrostbiteBase Damage: 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 ⇒ 55 / 80 / 105 / 130 / 1552) KatarinaBase StatsArmor: 28 ⇒ 323) MalphiteBase StatsBase Armor: 37 ⇒ 40E - Ground SlamBase Damage: 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 ⇒ 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 2404) PantheonQ - Comet SpearMonster Damage Modifier: 0.75x ⇒ 0.8xW - Shield VaultMinion/Monster Damage Cap: 120 ⇒ 1505) VeigarW - Dark MatterAP Ratio: (+ 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100% AP) ⇒ (+ 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 / 110%)Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.201) BriarPassive - Crimson CurseMaximum Stacks: 7 ⇒ 52) OriannaW - Command: DissonanceDamage: 70 / 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 70% AP) ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 80% AP)3) VolibearPassive - The Relentless StormAP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 45%E - Sky SplitterAP Ratio: 80% ⇒ 70%4) WarwickBase StatsAttack Damage Growth: 2.75 ⇒ 2.5Attack Speed Growth: 2.3% ⇒ 2%Also read: League of Legends patch 25.20 previewChampion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.201) AzirW - Arise!AP Ratio: + 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% AP ⇒ + 30 / 40 / 60 / 60 / 70% APRecharge Rate: 10 / 9 / 8 / 7 / 6 ⇒ 12 / 10.5 / 9 / 7.5 / 6Damage to Additional Targets: 25/50/75/100% (levels 1/6/11/16) ⇒ 20% until level 8, then +8% per level (100% at 18)E - Shifting SandsDamage: 60 / 100 / 140 / 180 / 220 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 60% AP)2) CamilleBase StatsArmor Growth: 5 ⇒ 4.5W - Tactical SweepCooldown: 17 / 15.5 / 14 / 12.5 / 11 ⇒ 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 / 11 secondsBase Damage: 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 ⇒ 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 1603) FizzW - Seastone TridentPassive Damage over Time: 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 (+ 30% AP) ⇒ 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90 (+ 25% AP)Tower Damage: Damage over time no longer affects structuresWe Did the Math: Damage over time now displays total damage to the targetActive Burst Damage: 50 / 70 / 90 / 110 / 130 ⇒ 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150On-Hit Damage: 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (+ 35% AP) ⇒ 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 / 40 (+ 30% AP)R - Chum the WatersGuppy Damage: 150 / 250 / 350 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 180 / 300 / 420 (+ 60% AP)Chomper Damage: 225 / 325 / 425 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 225 / 375 / 525 (+ 75% AP)Gigalodon Damage: 300 / 400 / 500 (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 270 / 450 / 630 (+ 90% AP)4) GravesQ - End of the LineInitial Damage: 45 / 65 / 85 / 105 / 125 (+ 80% bonus AD) ⇒ 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 (+ 65% bonus AD)Secondary Damage: 85 / 120 / 155 / 190 / 225 (+ 40 / 65 / 90 / 115 / 140% bonus AD) ⇒ 80 / 125 / 170 / 215 / 260 (+ 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 / 115% bonus AD)Combined Damage: 130 / 185 / 240 / 295 / 350 (+ 120 / 145 / 170 / 195 / 220% bonus AD) ⇒ 130 / 200 / 270 / 340 / 410 (+ 120 / 135 / 150 / 165 / 180 % bonus AD)5) WukongQ - Crushing BlowBonus Damage Bonus AD Ratio: 55% ⇒ 50% bonus ADW - Warrior TricksterCooldown: 20 / 19 / 18 / 17 16 ⇒ 22 / 21 / 20 / 19 / 18 secondsClone Damage: 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 / 55% ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50%E - Nimbus StrikeBase Damage: 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 / 200 ⇒ 80 / 120 / 160 / 200 / 240Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.19 notesSystem changes in League of Legends patch 25.20Lane Swap DetectionTop Lane Detection: Until 3:00 ⇒ Until 4:00Bug fixes &amp; QoL changes in League of Legends patch 25.20Bug fixesFixed a bug that caused the heal on Seraphine's W to not calculate based on nearby allied champions correctly.Fixed a bug that caused Jinx's W AoE VFX to not play correctly when killing an enemy.Fixed a bug that caused Sylas to copy Sion's passive with his R if casting his ultimate during his zombie state.Fixed a bug that caused Tahm Kench to gain Cloud Soul's effect when casting his R on a target out of range and cancelling it.Fixed a bug that caused Xin Zhao's R VFX to be brighter than intended in Spectator Mode.Fixed a bug that caused Zoe's yoyo SFX to not play at the end of her taunt and spawn in animations.Fixed a bug that caused Leona's E to drop tower aggro by landing an E against a target near a wall.Fixed a bug where Salvation (P) VFX were flickering on all of Soraka’s Skins.Fixed a bug where there were two staff visible on the ground upon Celestine Soraka’s death.Fixed a bug where Celestine Soraka was sliding from underground when respawning.Quality-of-life changesNew SFX has been added to the Thumbs Up emote!That’s everything featured in the release notes for League of Legends patch 25.20. Also, the LoL Worlds 2025 is scheduled to begin on October 14, 2025, with T1 vs Invictus Gaming in the Play-In Stage.