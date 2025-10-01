League of Legends patch 25.20 preview: Pantheon buffs, Orianna nerfs, and more

The League of Legends patch 25.20 preview is now out. While several jungle champions, such as Briar, Volibear, and Warwick, are receiving nerfs, Pantheon is getting some enhancements, as it was overnerfed in the earlier patch. Also, Azir, Graves, Wukong, and more prominent characters' kits are being adjusted, somewhat shaping up the Worlds 2025 meta.Here are all the upcoming changes shared on the League of Legends patch 25.20 preview notes.All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 previewHere are the changes included in the League of Legends patch 25.20 preview:Champion buffs1) AniviaQ cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 → 11/10/9/8/7E Damage: 50-150 (+55% AP) → 55-155 (+55% AP)2) KatarinaArmor: 28 → 323) MalphiteArmor: 37 → 40E base damage: 70-230 → 80-2404) PantheonQ monster mod: 0.75x → 0.8xW minion/monster cap: 120 → 1505) VeigarW Damage: 85-305 (+60/70/80/90/100% AP) → 85-305 (+70/80/90/100/110% AP)Also read: League of Legends patch 25.19 notesChampion nerfs1) BriarP Max Stacks: 7 → 52) OriannaW damage: 70-270 + 70% → 70-230 + 80%3) VolibearP Damage: 11-60 (+50% AP) → 11-60 (+45% AP)E Damage: 80-240 (+80% AP) → 80-240 (+70% AP)4) WarwickAD growth: 2.75 → 2.5AS growth: 2.3% → 2%Champion adjustments1) AzirW AP ratio: 40-60% → 30-70%W extra target damage mod: 25/50/75/100% at 1/6/11/16 → 20% at 1-8, 28-100% at 9-18W recharge rate: 10-6 → 12-6E damage: 60-220 + 40% → 70-230 + 60%2) CamilleArmor growth: 5 → 4.5W CD: 17-11 → 15-11W flat base damage: 50-150 → 60-1603) FizzW passive damage over time: 20-60 + 30% → 30-90 + 25%No longer DoTs structuresDoT display is now cumulativeW active base damage: 50-130 + 45% → 50-150 + 45%W on-hit damage: 10-30 + 35% → 20-40 + 30%Minimum R damage: 150/250/350 + 80% → 180/300/420 + 60%Maximum R damage: 300/400/500 +120% → 270/450/630 + 90%4) GravesQ1 damage: 45-125 + 80% → 50-150 + 65%Q2 damage: 85-225 + 40-140% → 80-260 + 55-115%Q total: 130-350 + 120-220% → 130-410 + 120-180%5) WukongQ bonus AD ratio: 55% → 50%W CD: 20-16 → 22-18W damage: 35-55% → 30-50%E damage: 80-200 → 80-240The official League of Legends patch 25.20 will hit the live server on October 8, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates below:All changes in LoL patch 25.18All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?