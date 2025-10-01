  • home icon
  • League of Legends patch 25.20 preview: Pantheon buffs, Orianna nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 25.20 preview: Pantheon buffs, Orianna nerfs, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 01, 2025 06:45 GMT
all changes in League of Legends patch 25.20
Graves is set to receive adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.20 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.20 preview is now out. While several jungle champions, such as Briar, Volibear, and Warwick, are receiving nerfs, Pantheon is getting some enhancements, as it was overnerfed in the earlier patch. Also, Azir, Graves, Wukong, and more prominent characters' kits are being adjusted, somewhat shaping up the Worlds 2025 meta.

Here are all the upcoming changes shared on the League of Legends patch 25.20 preview notes.

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 preview

Here are the changes included in the League of Legends patch 25.20 preview:

Champion buffs

1) Anivia

  • Q cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 → 11/10/9/8/7
  • E Damage: 50-150 (+55% AP) → 55-155 (+55% AP)

2) Katarina

  • Armor: 28 → 32

3) Malphite

  • Armor: 37 → 40
  • E base damage: 70-230 → 80-240

4) Pantheon

  • Q monster mod: 0.75x → 0.8x
  • W minion/monster cap: 120 → 150

5) Veigar

  • W Damage: 85-305 (+60/70/80/90/100% AP) → 85-305 (+70/80/90/100/110% AP)

Champion nerfs

1) Briar

  • P Max Stacks: 7 → 5

2) Orianna

  • W damage: 70-270 + 70% → 70-230 + 80%

3) Volibear

  • P Damage: 11-60 (+50% AP) → 11-60 (+45% AP)
  • E Damage: 80-240 (+80% AP) → 80-240 (+70% AP)
4) Warwick

  • AD growth: 2.75 → 2.5
  • AS growth: 2.3% → 2%

Champion adjustments

1) Azir

  • W AP ratio: 40-60% → 30-70%
  • W extra target damage mod: 25/50/75/100% at 1/6/11/16 → 20% at 1-8, 28-100% at 9-18
  • W recharge rate: 10-6 → 12-6
  • E damage: 60-220 + 40% → 70-230 + 60%

2) Camille

  • Armor growth: 5 → 4.5
  • W CD: 17-11 → 15-11
  • W flat base damage: 50-150 → 60-160

3) Fizz

  • W passive damage over time: 20-60 + 30% → 30-90 + 25%
  • No longer DoTs structures
  • DoT display is now cumulative
  • W active base damage: 50-130 + 45% → 50-150 + 45%
  • W on-hit damage: 10-30 + 35% → 20-40 + 30%
  • Minimum R damage: 150/250/350 + 80% → 180/300/420 + 60%
  • Maximum R damage: 300/400/500 +120% → 270/450/630 + 90%
4) Graves

  • Q1 damage: 45-125 + 80% → 50-150 + 65%
  • Q2 damage: 85-225 + 40-140% → 80-260 + 55-115%
  • Q total: 130-350 + 120-220% → 130-410 + 120-180%

5) Wukong

  • Q bonus AD ratio: 55% → 50%
  • W CD: 20-16 → 22-18
  • W damage: 35-55% → 30-50%
  • E damage: 80-200 → 80-240

The official League of Legends patch 25.20 will hit the live server on October 8, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
