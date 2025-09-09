League of Legends patch 25.18 notes: Yunara nerfs, Zac ultimate change, and more

League of Legends patch 25.18 notes were released on September 10, 2025. T1 Worlds 24 skins are on this update, along with several champion and item adjustments. Most notably, the newest release, Yunara, has been nerfed along with Qiyana and jungle Sylas.

Here are the alterations in the League of Legends patch 25.18.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.18

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.18 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Amumu

Q - Bandage Toss

Cooldown : 16 / 15.5 / 15 / 14.5 / 14 ⇒ 16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 seconds

: 16 / 15.5 / 15 / 14.5 / 14 ⇒ Mana Cost: 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 ⇒ 50 at all ranks

2) Ashe

Base Stats

AD Growth: 2.95 ⇒ 3.45

3) Cassiopeia

Base Stats

Base Mana: 400 ⇒ 450

E - Twin Fang

Base Damage vs Poisoned Targets: 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 ⇒ 20 / 43 / 66 / 89 / 112

4) Garen

E - Judgment

AD Ratio per Spin: 36 / 39 / 42 / 45 / 48% AD ⇒ 38 / 41 / 44 / 47 / 50% AD

5) Hwei

Passive - Signature of the Visionary

AP Ratio: 30% ⇒ 35%

WQ - Serenity: Fleeting Current

Base Bonus Movement Speed : 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30% ⇒ 30 / 32.5 / 35 / 37.5 / 40%

: 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30% ⇒ Bonus Movement Speed AP Ratio: +2% per 100 AP ⇒ +3% per 100 AP

E - Subject: Torment

EQ - Grim Visage AP Ratio : 60% ⇒ 65%

: 60% ⇒ EW - Gaze of the Abyss AP Ratio : 60% ⇒ 65%

: 60% ⇒ EE - Crushing Maw AP Ratio: 60% ⇒ 65%

6) Jayce

Q - Shock Blast (Cannon Stance)

Damage: 60 / 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 ⇒ 80 / 126 / 172 / 218 / 264 / 310

7) Vel'Koz

E - Tectonic Disruption

Cooldown: 14 / 13.5 / 13 / 12.5 / 12 ⇒ 12 / 11.5 / 11 / 10.5 / 10 seconds

R - Life Form Disintegration Ray

Total Base Damage: 450 / 625 / 800 ⇒ 450 / 700 / 925

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.18

1) Annie

W - Incinerate

Base Damage: 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230

R - Summon Tibbers

Magic Penetration: 15 / 17.5 / 20% ⇒ 10 / 15 / 20%

2) Aurora

Passive - Spirit Abjuration

Base Percent Max Health Damage : 2.5% ⇒ 1%

: 2.5% ⇒ Percent Max Health Damage AP Ratio: 2% per 100 AP ⇒ 2.7% per 100 AP

3) Azir

Base Stats

Attack Speed Growth: 5.5% ⇒ 5.0%

W - Arise!

AP Ratio: + 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65% AP ⇒ + 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% AP

4) Galio

Passive - Colossal Smash

AP Ratio: 45% ⇒ 40%

Winds of War

Percent Max Health Damage per Tick: 2.5% ⇒ 2%

5) Qiyana

Base Stats

Base AD : 66 ⇒ 64

: 66 ⇒ Armor Growth: 4.7 ⇒ 4.5

Passive - Royal Privilege

Bonus Damage: 30% Bonus AD ⇒ 25% Bonus AD

6) Sylas

Passive - Petricite Burst

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 150% ⇒ 130%

7) Taliyah

Q - Threaded Volley

Mana Cost : 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 ⇒ 55 / 60 / 65 / 70 / 75

: 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 ⇒ Q2 Mana Cost : 20 ⇒ 10

: 20 ⇒ Base Damage : 56 / 74.5 / 93 / 111.5 / 130 ⇒ 55 / 72.5 / 90 / 107.5 / 125

: 56 / 74.5 / 93 / 111.5 / 130 ⇒ Flat Damage per Rock to Monsters: 10 ⇒ 20

E - Unraveled Earth

Mana Cost : 90 / 95 / 100 / 105 / 110 ⇒ 90 at all ranks

: 90 / 95 / 100 / 105 / 110 ⇒ Detonation Base Damage : 25 / 45 / 65 / 85 / 105 ⇒ 25 / 40 / 55 / 70 / 85

: 25 / 45 / 65 / 85 / 105 ⇒ Monster Damage Modifier: 175% ⇒ 190%

8) Volibear

Passive - The Relentless Storm

Attack Speed AP Ratio: 4% (up to 20%) per 100 AP ⇒ 3 (up to 17.5%) per 100 AP

9) Yunara

Base Stats

Base Health : 600 ⇒ 575

: 600 ⇒ Base AD: 56 ⇒ 53

E - Kanmei's Steps

Bonus Movement Speed : 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70% ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50%

: 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70% ⇒ Movement Speed Duration: 1.5 / 1.75 / 2 / 2.25 / 2.5 ⇒ 1.5 seconds at all ranks

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.18

1) Briar

Q - Head Rush

Base Damage : 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 ⇒ 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160

: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 ⇒ Damage Type: Magic ⇒ Physical

W - Blood Frenzy

Bugfix: Fixed a bug where Briar would sometimes stop moving and lose her attack command when Frenzy expired

R - Certain Death

Global Sound : Plays on cast ⇒ Plays after cast

: Plays on cast ⇒ Damage : 150 / 250 / 350 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 150 / 250 / 350 (+130% AP) (Note: 50% bonus AD ratio removed.)

: 150 / 250 / 350 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 150 / 250 / 350 (Note: 50% bonus AD ratio removed.) Range: 10000 ⇒ 12000

2) Illaoi

Passive - Prophet of an Elder God

QoL Change: No longer spawns tentacles during Summoner Teleport. Her passive now waits until she's done teleporting.

W - Harsh Lesson

Target Max Health Damage: 4% per 100 total AD ⇒ 3.5% per 100 total AD

E - Test of Spirit

Vessel Duration: 3 ⇒ 4 seconds

3) Zac

R - Let's Bounce!

Going Ghost: Now grants Ghosting during ultimate.

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.18

Item changes

1) Bami's Cinder

Percent Amp on Monsters: 50% ⇒ 100%

2) Sunfire Cape

Percent Amp on Minions and Monsters: 50% ⇒ 60%

3) Mercurial Scimitar

Attack Damage : 40 ⇒ 50

: 40 ⇒ Magic Resistance : 40 ⇒ 35

: 40 ⇒ Active Movespeed Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 2 seconds

And that’s everything featured in the release notes for League of Legends patch 25.18.

