League of Legends patch 25.18 notes: Yunara nerfs, Zac ultimate change, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 09, 2025 22:36 GMT
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.18 notes revealed (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends patch 25.18 notes were released on September 10, 2025. T1 Worlds 24 skins are on this update, along with several champion and item adjustments. Most notably, the newest release, Yunara, has been nerfed along with Qiyana and jungle Sylas.

Here are the alterations in the League of Legends patch 25.18.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.18

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.18 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Amumu

Q - Bandage Toss

  • Cooldown: 16 / 15.5 / 15 / 14.5 / 14 ⇒ 16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 seconds
  • Mana Cost: 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 ⇒ 50 at all ranks

2) Ashe

Base Stats

  • AD Growth: 2.95 ⇒ 3.45

3) Cassiopeia

Base Stats

  • Base Mana: 400 ⇒ 450

E - Twin Fang

  • Base Damage vs Poisoned Targets: 20 / 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 ⇒ 20 / 43 / 66 / 89 / 112

4) Garen

E - Judgment

  • AD Ratio per Spin: 36 / 39 / 42 / 45 / 48% AD ⇒ 38 / 41 / 44 / 47 / 50% AD

5) Hwei

Passive - Signature of the Visionary

  • AP Ratio: 30% ⇒ 35%

WQ - Serenity: Fleeting Current

  • Base Bonus Movement Speed: 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30% ⇒ 30 / 32.5 / 35 / 37.5 / 40%
  • Bonus Movement Speed AP Ratio: +2% per 100 AP ⇒ +3% per 100 AP

E - Subject: Torment

  • EQ - Grim Visage AP Ratio: 60% ⇒ 65%
  • EW - Gaze of the Abyss AP Ratio: 60% ⇒ 65%
  • EE - Crushing Maw AP Ratio: 60% ⇒ 65%

6) Jayce

Q - Shock Blast (Cannon Stance)

  • Damage: 60 / 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 / 310 ⇒ 80 / 126 / 172 / 218 / 264 / 310

7) Vel'Koz

E - Tectonic Disruption

  • Cooldown: 14 / 13.5 / 13 / 12.5 / 12 ⇒ 12 / 11.5 / 11 / 10.5 / 10 seconds

R - Life Form Disintegration Ray

  • Total Base Damage: 450 / 625 / 800 ⇒ 450 / 700 / 925

Also read: League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.18

1) Annie

W - Incinerate

  • Base Damage: 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230
R - Summon Tibbers

  • Magic Penetration: 15 / 17.5 / 20% ⇒ 10 / 15 / 20%

2) Aurora

Passive - Spirit Abjuration

  • Base Percent Max Health Damage: 2.5% ⇒ 1%
  • Percent Max Health Damage AP Ratio: 2% per 100 AP ⇒ 2.7% per 100 AP

3) Azir

Base Stats

  • Attack Speed Growth: 5.5% ⇒ 5.0%

W - Arise!

  • AP Ratio: + 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65% AP ⇒ + 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60% AP

4) Galio

Passive - Colossal Smash

  • AP Ratio: 45% ⇒ 40%

Winds of War

  • Percent Max Health Damage per Tick: 2.5% ⇒ 2%

5) Qiyana

Base Stats

  • Base AD: 66 ⇒ 64
  • Armor Growth: 4.7 ⇒ 4.5

Passive - Royal Privilege

  • Bonus Damage: 30% Bonus AD ⇒ 25% Bonus AD
6) Sylas

Passive - Petricite Burst

  • Bonus Damage to Monsters: 150% ⇒ 130%

7) Taliyah

Q - Threaded Volley

  • Mana Cost: 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 ⇒ 55 / 60 / 65 / 70 / 75
  • Q2 Mana Cost: 20 ⇒ 10
  • Base Damage: 56 / 74.5 / 93 / 111.5 / 130 ⇒ 55 / 72.5 / 90 / 107.5 / 125
  • Flat Damage per Rock to Monsters: 10 ⇒ 20

E - Unraveled Earth

  • Mana Cost: 90 / 95 / 100 / 105 / 110 ⇒ 90 at all ranks
  • Detonation Base Damage: 25 / 45 / 65 / 85 / 105 ⇒ 25 / 40 / 55 / 70 / 85
  • Monster Damage Modifier: 175% ⇒ 190%

8) Volibear

Passive - The Relentless Storm

  • Attack Speed AP Ratio: 4% (up to 20%) per 100 AP ⇒ 3 (up to 17.5%) per 100 AP

9) Yunara

Base Stats

  • Base Health: 600 ⇒ 575
  • Base AD: 56 ⇒ 53

E - Kanmei's Steps

  • Bonus Movement Speed: 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70% ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50%
  • Movement Speed Duration: 1.5 / 1.75 / 2 / 2.25 / 2.5 ⇒ 1.5 seconds at all ranks
Also read: All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.18

1) Briar

Q - Head Rush

  • Base Damage: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 ⇒ 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160
  • Damage Type: Magic ⇒ Physical

W - Blood Frenzy

  • Bugfix: Fixed a bug where Briar would sometimes stop moving and lose her attack command when Frenzy expired

R - Certain Death

  • Global Sound: Plays on cast ⇒ Plays after cast
  • Damage: 150 / 250 / 350 (+ 50% bonus AD) (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 150 / 250 / 350 (+130% AP) (Note: 50% bonus AD ratio removed.)
  • Range: 10000 ⇒ 12000
2) Illaoi

Passive - Prophet of an Elder God

  • QoL Change: No longer spawns tentacles during Summoner Teleport. Her passive now waits until she's done teleporting.

W - Harsh Lesson

  • Target Max Health Damage: 4% per 100 total AD ⇒ 3.5% per 100 total AD

E - Test of Spirit

  • Vessel Duration: 3 ⇒ 4 seconds

3) Zac

R - Let's Bounce!

  • Going Ghost: Now grants Ghosting during ultimate.

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.18

Item changes

1) Bami's Cinder

  • Percent Amp on Monsters: 50% ⇒ 100%

2) Sunfire Cape

  • Percent Amp on Minions and Monsters: 50% ⇒ 60%

3) Mercurial Scimitar

  • Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50
  • Magic Resistance: 40 ⇒ 35
  • Active Movespeed Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 2 seconds

And that’s everything featured in the release notes for League of Legends patch 25.18.

