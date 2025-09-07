League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, and where to watch

The League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoff Stage will begin on September 10, 2025. FEARX and Dplus KIA have just succeeded through the Play-In Stage, and they will join the top four teams of the Legend Group from the Regular Season. Also, being a higher-ranked team, T1 can choose its opponent in Round 1 of the Playoffs.Here is further information about the LCK Playoffs.All qualified teams for the League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsThe Playoff Stage, boasting a double-elimination format, features six teams in total. Four of them are the top teams from the Group Stage, while the remaining two teams secured their spots by triumphing at the Play-In Stage.Here are the six qualified teams for the League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs:Gen.GHanwha Life EsportsT1KT RolsterFEARXDplus KIAAlso read: LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: ScheduleWith Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports topping the Legend Group, they will begin their Playoffs run from Round 2. On the other hand, T1, KT Rolster, FEARX, and Dplus KIA need to go through Round 1 to progress. Since T1 finished third in the Group Stage, it chose Dplus as its Round 1 opponent.That said, here are the matchups of the LCK 2025 Playoffs and their timings:Round 1T1 vs Dplus KIAPT: September 10, 2025, at 1 amCET: September 10, 2025, at 10 amIST: September 10, 2025, at 1:30 pmBeijing CST: September 10, 2025, at 4 pmKST: September 10, 2025, at 5 pmKT Rolster vs FEARX PT: September 11, 2025, at 1 amCET: September 11, 2025, at 10 amIST: September 11, 2025, at 1:30 pmBeijing CST: September 11, 2025, at 4 pmKST: September 11, 2025, at 5 pmRound 2Gen.G vs any of the two winners from Round 1 (selected by Gen.G)PT: September 12, 2025, at 11 pmCET: September 13, 2025, at 8 amIST: September 13, 2025, at 11:30 amBeijing CST: September 13, 2025, at 2 pmKST: September 13, 2025, at 3 pmHanwha Life Esports vs the remaining winning team from Round 1PT: September 13, 2025, at 11 pmCET: September 14, 2025, at 8 amIST: September 14, 2025, at 11:30 amBeijing CST: September 14, 2025, at 2 pmKST: September 14, 2025, at 3 pmNote: The subsequent schedule and results of the LCK 2025 Playoffs will be updated live.How to watch League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsCaedrel is the most well-known name among the many LCK watch parties that fans can attend. Nevertheless, if you like watching the matches without any extra voices, go to these official streams:Twitch: LCKYouTube: LCK GlobalCheck out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more