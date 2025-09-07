  • home icon
League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, and where to watch

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 07, 2025 16:55 GMT
LCK 2025 Playoffs teams and match schedule timing
Gen.G is heading into the LCK 2025 Playoffs as the highest seed (Image via LCK)

The League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoff Stage will begin on September 10, 2025. FEARX and Dplus KIA have just succeeded through the Play-In Stage, and they will join the top four teams of the Legend Group from the Regular Season. Also, being a higher-ranked team, T1 can choose its opponent in Round 1 of the Playoffs.

Here is further information about the LCK Playoffs.

All qualified teams for the League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs

The Playoff Stage, boasting a double-elimination format, features six teams in total. Four of them are the top teams from the Group Stage, while the remaining two teams secured their spots by triumphing at the Play-In Stage.

Here are the six qualified teams for the League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs:

  • Gen.G
  • Hanwha Life Esports
  • T1
  • KT Rolster
  • FEARX
  • Dplus KIA

League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs: Schedule

With Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports topping the Legend Group, they will begin their Playoffs run from Round 2. On the other hand, T1, KT Rolster, FEARX, and Dplus KIA need to go through Round 1 to progress. Since T1 finished third in the Group Stage, it chose Dplus as its Round 1 opponent.

That said, here are the matchups of the LCK 2025 Playoffs and their timings:

Round 1

T1 vs Dplus KIA

  • PT: September 10, 2025, at 1 am
  • CET: September 10, 2025, at 10 am
  • IST: September 10, 2025, at 1:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: September 10, 2025, at 4 pm
  • KST: September 10, 2025, at 5 pm

KT Rolster vs FEARX

  • PT: September 11, 2025, at 1 am
  • CET: September 11, 2025, at 10 am
  • IST: September 11, 2025, at 1:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: September 11, 2025, at 4 pm
  • KST: September 11, 2025, at 5 pm

Round 2

Gen.G vs any of the two winners from Round 1 (selected by Gen.G)

  • PT: September 12, 2025, at 11 pm
  • CET: September 13, 2025, at 8 am
  • IST: September 13, 2025, at 11:30 am
  • Beijing CST: September 13, 2025, at 2 pm
  • KST: September 13, 2025, at 3 pm

Hanwha Life Esports vs the remaining winning team from Round 1

  • PT: September 13, 2025, at 11 pm
  • CET: September 14, 2025, at 8 am
  • IST: September 14, 2025, at 11:30 am
  • Beijing CST: September 14, 2025, at 2 pm
  • KST: September 14, 2025, at 3 pm

Note: The subsequent schedule and results of the LCK 2025 Playoffs will be updated live.

How to watch League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs

Caedrel is the most well-known name among the many LCK watch parties that fans can attend. Nevertheless, if you like watching the matches without any extra voices, go to these official streams:

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
